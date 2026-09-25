Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

A Liverpool man has been jailed after police stopped a van on the M5 and discovered two kilos of high-purity cocaine concealed inside a purpose-built electronic compartment.

Jamie Woods, 30, of Duke Street, Liverpool, was stopped by Avon and Somerset Police officers at Junction 14 of the M5 in June while transporting the drugs towards Cornwall.

Officers searched the van and discovered two brick-shaped packages hidden beneath the front passenger seat.

The packages had been concealed inside a purpose-built compartment which was electronically operated.

Tests subsequently confirmed the packages contained two one-kilogram blocks of cocaine with a purity of 85 per cent.

The investigation was handed to the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Woods pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday, September 24, where he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.