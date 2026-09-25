Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERVICE THANK YOU Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

Two of Northamptonshire Police‘s longest-serving police dogs are preparing to hang up their harnesses after almost seven years protecting the public.

PD Bryn will retire on September 30, followed just two days later by PD Ebby on October 2, bringing their policing careers to an end within days of each other.

 

The pair arrived at Northamptonshire Police together in early 2020 and, although they never worked alongside each other operationally, their careers have run in parallel ever since.

 

During their years of service, Bryn and Ebby have supported frontline officers by tracking suspects, locating missing and vulnerable people, searching for evidence and assisting investigations across Northamptonshire.

Bryn carries historic police dog name

Bryn’s name has particular significance for Northamptonshire Police.

He was named in honour of the original PD Bryn, who was shot and killed while protecting his handler during an incident in 1998.

The current Bryn has since created a legacy of his own through almost seven years of service with the force.

A retirement ceremony for Bryn and Ebby was held at Northamptonshire Police headquarters on September 21.

Handlers, colleagues and supporters attended alongside representatives from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals to recognise the dogs’ contribution.

Superintendent Kelly Glister, from Northamptonshire Police’s operations department, said: “Police dogs play an invaluable role in helping us protect the public and fight crime, and Bryn and Ebby have both been outstanding ambassadors for our Dog Section throughout their careers.

“While it is always difficult to say goodbye to such valued colleagues, retirement is a well-earned reward for years of dedication and service.

“Bryn and Ebby have helped countless officers, supported numerous investigations and made a real difference to keeping Northamptonshire safe.”

She added: “Bryn carries a particularly special significance for Northamptonshire Police through his name and connection to the original PD Bryn.

“We are immensely proud of everything he has achieved, alongside Ebby, during their time with us.”

‘An incredible partner’

Police Dog Handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe, who has worked with Bryn, described him as an “incredible partner”.

She said: “Carrying a name that means so much to the Force has always made him special, but he has gone on to create his own legacy through his dedication and character.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside him and, while he will be missed, he deserves a long and happy retirement.”

PC Ash Price, who has worked alongside Ebby, said: “Ebby has been a fantastic police dog and a real pleasure to work with throughout her career.

“She has always approached her work with enthusiasm and commitment and has been a huge part of day-to-day life.

“Retirement is thoroughly deserved, but she will be greatly missed by everyone who knows her.”

New recruits preparing to follow in their pawprints

While Bryn and Ebby prepare for retirement, two new police dogs are being assessed to join Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section.

PD Blaize and PD Theo are due to begin their formal training next month as they prepare to follow in the pawprints of their retiring colleagues.

Bryn and Ebby will now swap police duties for retirement with their families after almost seven years of service to Northamptonshire Police and the communities they helped protect.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

ANTI ZIONIST Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

UK News
Mental health patient who killed fellow inpatient had no violence risk plan, inquest told

INQUEST UPDATE Mental health patient who killed fellow inpatient had no violence risk plan, inquest told

UK News
Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

FURTHER ACTION Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

UK News
# Danny Tommo refused bail and remanded in custody after denying Channel boat charges Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been **refused bail and remanded in custody** after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel. The 37-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and denied one count of criminal damage and a separate offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an alleged failure to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone. Thomas had applied for bail, but the court refused the application and ordered that he remain in custody. He is now due to appear at **Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29**. The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charge followed an allegation that a boat was damaged while an emergency responder was on board. During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged Thomas used a knife to damage the vessel. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and the allegation has not been proved. He also denies the RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, attended court in support of Thomas, following a demonstration involving several hundred people outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening. Claims circulating on social media say Thomas’s legal team proposed a package of bail conditions including electronic monitoring, restrictions preventing him from approaching the coast and restrictions on social-media use. **Those specific proposed conditions have not yet been confirmed in the published court reports reviewed by UKNIP.** Thomas remains in custody pending his next appearance. Proceedings are active and Thomas is entitled to a fair trial. He has pleaded not guilty and the allegat

TWO TIER JUSTICE # Danny Tommo refused bail and remanded in custody after denying Channel boat charges Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been **refused bail and remanded in custody** after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel. The 37-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and denied one count of criminal damage and a separate offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an alleged failure to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone. Thomas had applied for bail, but the court refused the application and ordered that he remain in custody. He is now due to appear at **Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29**. The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charge followed an allegation that a boat was damaged while an emergency responder was on board. During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged Thomas used a knife to damage the vessel. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and the allegation has not been proved. He also denies the RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, attended court in support of Thomas, following a demonstration involving several hundred people outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening. Claims circulating on social media say Thomas’s legal team proposed a package of bail conditions including electronic monitoring, restrictions preventing him from approaching the coast and restrictions on social-media use. **Those specific proposed conditions have not yet been confirmed in the published court reports reviewed by UKNIP.** Thomas remains in custody pending his next appearance. Proceedings are active and Thomas is entitled to a fair trial. He has pleaded not guilty and the allegat

UK News
Former Diageo Serengeti Breweries executive claims $1.8m recovery after 18-year employment battle

WORK PERMIT Former Diageo Serengeti Breweries executive claims $1.8m recovery after 18-year employment battle

UK News
Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

NOT GUILTY PLEA Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

Breaking News
Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

CHANNEL DEATHS Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

UK News
Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

CRACK LINE Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

UK News
Police activity sparks concern in Smallfield after damaged car found near Meadow View

SHOTS FIRED Police activity sparks concern in Smallfield after damaged car found near Meadow View

UK News
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash outside Bradford Royal Infirmary

POLICE UPDATE Motorcyclist critically injured in crash outside Bradford Royal Infirmary

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

UK News
Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

TASERED BY POLICE Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

FAKE COP Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

CAR JACKING Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

UK News
Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

LAWFUL EXCUSE Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

NITROUS OXIDE Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

FATAL STABBING Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Watch Live