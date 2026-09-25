Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

Two of Northamptonshire Police‘s longest-serving police dogs are preparing to hang up their harnesses after almost seven years protecting the public.

PD Bryn will retire on September 30, followed just two days later by PD Ebby on October 2, bringing their policing careers to an end within days of each other.

The pair arrived at Northamptonshire Police together in early 2020 and, although they never worked alongside each other operationally, their careers have run in parallel ever since.

During their years of service, Bryn and Ebby have supported frontline officers by tracking suspects, locating missing and vulnerable people, searching for evidence and assisting investigations across Northamptonshire.

Bryn carries historic police dog name

Bryn’s name has particular significance for Northamptonshire Police.

He was named in honour of the original PD Bryn, who was shot and killed while protecting his handler during an incident in 1998.

The current Bryn has since created a legacy of his own through almost seven years of service with the force.

A retirement ceremony for Bryn and Ebby was held at Northamptonshire Police headquarters on September 21.

Handlers, colleagues and supporters attended alongside representatives from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals to recognise the dogs’ contribution.

Superintendent Kelly Glister, from Northamptonshire Police’s operations department, said: “Police dogs play an invaluable role in helping us protect the public and fight crime, and Bryn and Ebby have both been outstanding ambassadors for our Dog Section throughout their careers.

“While it is always difficult to say goodbye to such valued colleagues, retirement is a well-earned reward for years of dedication and service.

“Bryn and Ebby have helped countless officers, supported numerous investigations and made a real difference to keeping Northamptonshire safe.”

She added: “Bryn carries a particularly special significance for Northamptonshire Police through his name and connection to the original PD Bryn.

“We are immensely proud of everything he has achieved, alongside Ebby, during their time with us.”

‘An incredible partner’

Police Dog Handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe, who has worked with Bryn, described him as an “incredible partner”.

She said: “Carrying a name that means so much to the Force has always made him special, but he has gone on to create his own legacy through his dedication and character.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside him and, while he will be missed, he deserves a long and happy retirement.”

PC Ash Price, who has worked alongside Ebby, said: “Ebby has been a fantastic police dog and a real pleasure to work with throughout her career.

“She has always approached her work with enthusiasm and commitment and has been a huge part of day-to-day life.

“Retirement is thoroughly deserved, but she will be greatly missed by everyone who knows her.”

New recruits preparing to follow in their pawprints

While Bryn and Ebby prepare for retirement, two new police dogs are being assessed to join Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section.

PD Blaize and PD Theo are due to begin their formal training next month as they prepare to follow in the pawprints of their retiring colleagues.

Bryn and Ebby will now swap police duties for retirement with their families after almost seven years of service to Northamptonshire Police and the communities they helped protect.