Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

A major emergency response is underway in Scarborough this evening, with Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing at the scene of an ongoing incident.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances have been deployed to Seamer Road, where the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Helimed 98 has also landed at the scene.

Witnesses have reported seeing emergency crews apparently preparing a man for transfer to hospital, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the condition of anyone involved are currently unknown.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Seamer Road while the emergency response continues and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Police and ambulance crews remain at the scene.

Further information will be provided when it is confirmed by the emergency services.