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FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against the club over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations.

Reports on Friday, September 25, said an independent commission had reached its findings following one of the most significant financial cases in English football.

The Premier League originally charged Manchester City in February 2023 following a four-year investigation, with the allegations covering several seasons and a wide range of the competition’s financial rules.

The charges included allegations concerning the accuracy of financial information supplied by the club, sponsorship revenue and details relating to payments to players and managers.

They also covered alleged failures to comply with UEFA financial regulations and allegations concerning City’s co-operation with the Premier League investigation.

Manchester City have consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the case.

According to reports citing The Athletic, the independent commission has now found City guilty on 114 of the 115 charges, with one charge dismissed.

No sanction has yet been announced.

Premier League rules allow independent commissions to impose a range of penalties, including fines, points deductions and other sporting sanctions. The league’s disciplinary procedures also provide a route for decisions to be challenged through an appeal.

Manchester City are expected to consider an appeal once the process reaches the appropriate stage.

A City spokesperson, responding to reports of the commission’s findings, said the Premier League process remained ongoing and that “significant elements” were still to be completed.

The Premier League’s independent commission process is confidential and hearings take place in private. Under its rules, a commission’s final decision is made public once proceedings have concluded.

The reported findings therefore represent a major development in the long-running case, but the disciplinary process has not yet concluded and any punishment remains to be determined.

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