Police appeal after burglary at Cuckfield property

Police have appealed for information after a man entered a property in Cuckfield and allegedly stole a number of items.

Officers were called to an address in Warden Court at around midday on Thursday, August 20, following reports of a burglary.

Sussex Police said a man had entered the property before a number of items were taken.

Police issue description

The man police want to speak to in connection with the investigation was described as wearing a dark blue jumper, blue trousers, white socks and black trainers.

He was also wearing glasses and a black baseball cap and was carrying a black crossbody bag.

Police have released details of the man as officers continue their investigation and are asking anyone who recognises him or has information about the burglary to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 645 of 20/08.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.