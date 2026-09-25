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SEEING RED Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

Tommy Robinson was filmed confronting a man outside Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court after attending a hearing involving fellow activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo.

Footage shared on social media on Friday showed Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, approaching the man while accompanied by several others.

The confrontation apparently followed claims that the man had been overheard making critical remarks about Thomas while inside the court.

In the footage, Robinson can be heard challenging the man to repeat what he had allegedly said, asking: “Why don’t you say it now?”

The man largely remained stationary during the exchange before eventually walking away.

Robinson continued speaking to him and at one point mocked his ponytail and claimed he was frightened.

The precise comments allegedly made inside the court which prompted the confrontation have not been independently verified.

Robinson attended Danny Thomas’ court hearing

Robinson had earlier attended Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court to support Thomas, who appeared via video link and pleaded not guilty to two charges.

Thomas, 37, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage after allegedly damaging a small boat in the English Channel while an emergency responder was on board.

He also denied failing to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone to police under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

The charges relate to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22.

Thomas is the founder of Patriot Platform, a group which has organised protests focusing on people arriving in Britain across the Channel in small boats.

Robinson was photographed arriving at the magistrates’ court on Friday morning and sat in the public gallery during the hearing.

Hundreds gathered outside police investigation centre

Thomas’ court appearance followed a protest in Basingstoke on Thursday evening when several hundred people gathered outside a police investigation centre believing he was being held there.

Dozens of officers monitored the demonstration, which continued for several hours before the crowd dispersed.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to both charges and the criminal proceedings against him remain active.

The separate confrontation involving Robinson outside the court was captured on social media, but the circumstances leading to the exchange have not been independently established.

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