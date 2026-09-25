Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

A member of an organised crime group has been jailed for life after orchestrating a shooting outside a busy east London restaurant which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Beytullah Gunduz, 39, of Hackney, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, September 25, and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years.

The Metropolitan Police said Gunduz was convicted of attempted murder at the Old Bailey on June 5 after jurors heard he conspired to have the victim shot outside a restaurant in Dalston.

Detectives linked Gunduz to the suspected gunman through extensive CCTV enquiries, forensic evidence and analysis of burner phones used in the days surrounding the attack.

The Met said Gunduz arranged the shooting after accusing the victim’s family of supporting a rival organised crime group and demanding they pay him £100,000.

The 37-year-old victim survived but suffered life-changing injuries and continues to experience serious and lasting effects from the shooting.

Gunman fired from white Kia before car was set alight

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Crossway, Hackney, at 10.53pm on June 20, 2025.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital.

CCTV recovered by detectives captured a white Kia Niro deliberately slowing as it approached the victim.

The vehicle pulled alongside him before a single shot was fired at close range.

The Kia then accelerated away from the scene.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to a nearby street just minutes after the attack, where it was set on fire.

Forensic investigators recovered a bullet from the shooting scene and a burned petrol can from the vehicle.

Police identify suspected gunman

Through CCTV and other inquiries, detectives identified the suspected lone gunman and driver of the Kia as 41-year-old Dogan Over, an associate of Gunduz.

Police allege Over carried out the shooting before fleeing to Turkey shortly afterwards.

Met officers are continuing efforts to trace him.

Investigators also uncovered evidence that an attempt had allegedly been made to carry out the shooting the previous day.

CCTV from June 19 showed the same white Kia repeatedly passing the victim’s restaurant.

Police said the attempt was abandoned because the intended victim was not there.

Burner phones linked Gunduz and suspected gunman

Detailed analysis of phone data became a central part of the investigation.

Detectives identified two burner phones which were used between June 17 and June 20.

Police said analysis linked Gunduz to Over and revealed contact between them at significant points before and after the shooting.

That included communication during the hours immediately surrounding th