Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BURNER PHONE Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

A member of an organised crime group has been jailed for life after orchestrating a shooting outside a busy east London restaurant which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Beytullah Gunduz, 39, of Hackney, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, September 25, and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years.

The Metropolitan Police said Gunduz was convicted of attempted murder at the Old Bailey on June 5 after jurors heard he conspired to have the victim shot outside a restaurant in Dalston.

Detectives linked Gunduz to the suspected gunman through extensive CCTV enquiries, forensic evidence and analysis of burner phones used in the days surrounding the attack.

The Met said Gunduz arranged the shooting after accusing the victim’s family of supporting a rival organised crime group and demanding they pay him £100,000.

The 37-year-old victim survived but suffered life-changing injuries and continues to experience serious and lasting effects from the shooting.

Gunman fired from white Kia before car was set alight

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Crossway, Hackney, at 10.53pm on June 20, 2025.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital.

CCTV recovered by detectives captured a white Kia Niro deliberately slowing as it approached the victim.

The vehicle pulled alongside him before a single shot was fired at close range.

The Kia then accelerated away from the scene.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to a nearby street just minutes after the attack, where it was set on fire.

Forensic investigators recovered a bullet from the shooting scene and a burned petrol can from the vehicle.

Police identify suspected gunman

Through CCTV and other inquiries, detectives identified the suspected lone gunman and driver of the Kia as 41-year-old Dogan Over, an associate of Gunduz.

Police allege Over carried out the shooting before fleeing to Turkey shortly afterwards.

Met officers are continuing efforts to trace him.

Investigators also uncovered evidence that an attempt had allegedly been made to carry out the shooting the previous day.

CCTV from June 19 showed the same white Kia repeatedly passing the victim’s restaurant.

Police said the attempt was abandoned because the intended victim was not there.

Burner phones linked Gunduz and suspected gunman

Detailed analysis of phone data became a central part of the investigation.

Detectives identified two burner phones which were used between June 17 and June 20.

Police said analysis linked Gunduz to Over and revealed contact between them at significant points before and after the shooting.

That included communication during the hours immediately surrounding th

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

MR USELESS Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

UK News
Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

UK News
Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

UK News
Police appeal after burglary at Cuckfield property

MANHUNT Police appeal after burglary at Cuckfield property

National News
Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

SEEING RED Tommy Robinson confronts man outside Basingstoke court after Danny Tommo hearing

Breaking News, US News
Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

BURNER PHONE Gang member jailed for life after orchestrating Dalston restaurant shooting

UK News
College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

UK News
Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

TASERED BY POLICE Inquest hears police use of Taser, spray and baton may have contributed to death of 92-year-old care home resident

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

FAKE COP Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Chepstow

UK News
Child sex offender allowed back to home overlooking playground where he targeted children

BROKEN BRITAIN Child sex offender allowed back to home overlooking playground where he targeted children

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

UK News
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

CASH INJECTION Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

UK News
Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

VIRAL BACKLASH Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

SERVICE THANK YOU Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

UK News
Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

MOTORWAY DRUGS STOP Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

UK News
Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

BACK TO JAIL Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

UK News
Watch Live