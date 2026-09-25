Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

A lesbian bar in Massachusetts has found itself at the centre of a national online row after making face masks optional on Saturday nights as its owner battles worsening financial pressures.

The Last Ditch Bar in Greenfield announced the change at the end of August, prompting fierce criticism from some disabled and immunocompromised customers and supporters.

Owner Jackie Matellian, now the only original founder involved in the venue’s day-to-day operation, has attributed the decision to the financial difficulties facing the small business.

The dispute has since spread far beyond Greenfield, generating millions of views online and attracting attention from national media and political figures.

Bar announces ‘mask optional’ Saturday nights

The controversy began after Last Ditch posted on Instagram on August 31 announcing a change to its previously strict masking policy.

The venue told followers: “It is with love we inform our immunocompromised disabled divas we will be opening Saturday nights as ‘mask optional’.”

It added: “Our mission is to also make the space work for everyone and everything radical, sometimes that’s being wild!”

The announcement generated hundreds of comments, with critics accusing the venue of abandoning disabled and immunocompromised customers.

Some commenters used terms including “ableist” and “eugenicist” when criticising the decision.

The reaction also included more extreme comments, with one person reportedly suggesting the venue should be firebombed.

Owner facing financial pressure

According to reports, Matellian has said the decision was driven by the financial position of the business rather than a change in its political or social values.

The venue had reportedly fallen behind on payments to staff and owners, while its landlord was said to be pursuing approximately $3,900 in unpaid rent.

The business was also reported to be carrying a loan of around $50,000.

Last Ditch was founded by three people, but Matellian is now understood to be the sole remaining founder involved in its daily operation after the other two stepped away months earlier.

One of the former founders has reportedly since enrolled in clown school.

Apology leads to another row

Two days after announcing the change, Last Ditch issued an apology over the wording of its original post.

The venue acknowledged that its language had appeared dismissive towards disabled and immunocompromised customers.

But even the apology generated criticism after social media users pointed out that the accompanying Instagram post did not contain alt-text, potentially making it inaccessible to visually impaired followers using screen readers.

A community meeting was subsequently held on September 11 in an attempt to address concerns surrounding the policy.

The meeting reportedly became highly emotional, with some attendees calling for changes to the bar’s leadership.

Mask-optional nights go ahead

Despite the controversy, Last Ditch went ahead with its planned mask-optional Saturday nights.

Reports suggested attendance was relatively low, with the dance floor largely empty during parts of the evening.

Matellian herself reportedly continued wearing a mask inside the venue.

Before the change, Last Ditch had one of the more stringent masking policies for a hospitality venue.

Its rules required customers to wear a “well-fitted KN-95 respirator mask (or better) at all times”.

The venue described masks as “safety belts for the face” and instructed customers that they were required when not actively eating or drinking.

Its guidance stated: “Lower, sip, and lift!”

Customers who failed to comply could ultimately be asked to leave, although the venue said they would first be offered an opportunity to take part in an “accountability process”.

Extensive rules govern behaviour inside bar

Last Ditch also operates a detailed set of what it calls “venue norms”, covering discrimination, consent, accessibility and interactions with disabled customers.

One rule states: “Racism, Misogynoir, Transmisogyny, Ableism, Transphobia, Homophobia, Lesbophobia, and any other discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Another says: “No one is permitted to touch anyone, in any way, without getting express, verbal consent.”

That policy extends to mobility and assistive devices including wheelchairs, canes and hearing aids.

The venue also states that nobody will be refused entry because they cannot afford to pay and explicitly welcomes poor and homeless people.

A small free store inside the venue provides items including food, clothing, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Bar previously banned police officers

The masking controversy is not the first time Last Ditch’s policies have attracted wider attention.

Last year, the venue announced that police officers would no longer be allowed inside following an incident in which an officer briefly entered while pursuing two suspects in a drugs investigation.

Announcing its position on social media, the bar stated: “We reserve the right to refuse entry and service to the pigs in all their forms.”

The post was reportedly accompanied by an image depicting a person throwing a Molotov cocktail.

Local dispute attracts national attention

What began as a change to the Saturday-night policy of a small Massachusetts bar has since developed into a national story.

The initial controversy has reportedly generated more than 30 million views online, with the dispute subsequently attracting coverage and commentary from across the political and media spectrum.

At the centre of the row remains a small independent venue attempting to balance its longstanding accessibility policies with the financial pressures of keeping the business open.

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