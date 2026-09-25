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RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

Two teenage boys from Somerset have been remanded into youth detention after being charged with a series of serious offences, including rape, involving three alleged victims.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 2.

The 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of raping a girl aged under 16, non-fatal strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The 16-year-old faces three counts of raping a girl aged under 16 and one count of raping a woman aged 16 or over.

He has also been charged with non-fatal strangulation and assault causing bodily harm.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at addresses across North Somerset, western Somerset and Cornwall.

Police said the charges relate to three alleged victims — a vulnerable young woman and two teenage girls aged under 16.

Both defendants have been remanded into youth detention.

They are due to appear for a further hearing at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Friday, September 25.

Neither teenager can be identified because of legal restrictions protecting the identities of defendants under the age of 18.

The allegations against both boys remain unproven unless and until established in court.

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