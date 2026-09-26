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MIGRANT CRISIS Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

Three people have been charged with offences involving emergency workers following protests in Gosport after a boat carrying migrants was rescued at sea.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary deployed officers to the town on Tuesday to police what had initially been described as a peaceful protest.

Six people were arrested during the police operation, with the force confirming on Wednesday that three have subsequently been charged.

Two women remanded in custody

Shannon Dodds, 32, from Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Sally Pearson, 31, also from Gosport, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both women were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Toby Matthews, 33, of Forton Road, Gosport, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker.

Matthews was released on bail and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 9.

Salisbury men arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Two men, aged 19 and 36, both from Salisbury in Wiltshire, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass during the police operation.

They have been released on bail until December 22 while inquiries continue.

A 67-year-old man from Gosport was issued with a fixed penalty notice for driving without due care and attention.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and has been released on bail until December 22.

Police inquiries into the events surrounding the protest remain ongoing.

The three people charged are subject to ongoing criminal proceedings. The charges against them are allegations and do not amount to findings of guilt.

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