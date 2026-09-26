Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

Police have confirmed that a woman who was reported missing from Hampshire has sadly been found dead.

Eloise was the subject of a public appeal on Thursday, September 24, as police sought information to help locate her.

Sussex Police has now confirmed that Eloise has been found deceased and that her next of kin have been informed.

Death being treated as unexplained

Police said Eloise’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers will continue to make enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner.

Sussex Police thanked members of the public for their concern and everyone who assisted with efforts to find Eloise following the missing-person appeal.

Our thoughts are with Eloise’s family and friends at this difficult time.