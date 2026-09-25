Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

A 61-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years for murdering his estranged wife yards from her home in Norwich.

Ray Williams was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 25, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of murdering 49-year-old Tania Williams following a 17-day trial.

Tania was discovered with severe neck injuries close to her home in Catherine Gardens shortly before midnight on January 17, 2026.

Neighbours alerted police after finding her with significant blood loss.

Despite efforts by emergency services, Tania was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.53pm.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established that she died from blood loss caused by wounds to her neck.

A blood-stained craft blade was recovered nearby.

CCTV showed Williams following Tania

The court heard that Williams had continued to monitor Tania following the breakdown of their 26-year marriage after he moved out of the family home in September 2025.

On the night she was killed, CCTV captured Williams following Tania around several venues in Norwich.

Both were later seen leaving Revolución de Cuba on Queen Street.

Footage showed Tania attempting to distance herself from Williams before he switched off his phone and ran towards his vehicle.

Tania travelled towards her home by bus.

CCTV subsequently captured a vehicle matching Williams’ white Vauxhall Corsa parked close to her home.

Tania was attacked and fatally injured minutes later.

There were no direct witnesses to the killing.

Victim’s blood found inside car

Detectives built their case using CCTV, forensic and digital evidence.

Tania’s belongings and a craft blade were recovered from a blood-stained grassed area near her property.

Her blood was subsequently found on the driver’s window and at several locations inside Williams’ car, which had been moved to his home address in Dereham Road.

Further CCTV showed Williams discarding his watch down a drain and making several journeys on foot after the murder.

Police searched areas he had visited and recovered knife packaging hidden on a roof. Tania’s blood was found on the packaging.

Williams was also captured changing his clothes several times following the killing.

The clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack was never recovered.

Police arrested him outside his home in Dereham Road at 2.43am the following morning.

Previous incident reported to police

Jurors were also told that Tania had reported Williams to police in April 2019 after he assaulted and threatened her at her home.

That investigation was subsequently discontinued after Tania withdrew her support for police action.

Sentencing Williams to life imprisonment, Judge Anthony Bate described him as “an angry and jealous man” who committed a “sudden, wicked act of violence”.

The judge said Williams “could not accept the relationship was over and Tania was going her own way”.

Williams must serve at least 27 years before he can be considered for release.

Family reveal devastating impact of Tania’s murder

Tania’s family described how the phone call informing them of her murder changed their lives and the lives of her children forever.

In a statement read to the court, they said: “Since the day we received that call, life as we knew it has never been the same for us, our family and Tania’s children.

“It was something we never would have thought could happen to our family. We never imagined that one day we would receive a call telling us that Tania had been murdered.

“Even now, we struggle to accept that she is no longer here with us and that her life was taken in such a devastating way.”

Her family described Tania as a “fun-loving, outgoing and kind person” who brought happiness and warmth to those around her.

They said her Christian faith was an important part of her life and spoke of treasured memories of their conversations and time together.

“We will always remember the fun times we shared and the long conversations we had with Tania,” they said.

“Those memories are very precious to us, however they are also very painful because we know we can never make new memories with her.

“We miss being able to talk to Tania, laugh with her and simply have her as part of our lives.”

The family said they think about what happened on the night of Tania’s murder every day and have struggled to understand and come to terms with her death.

They described suffering disrupted sleep and feelings of guilt when trying to enjoy their own lives without her.

‘Her children have lost their mother’

The family said one of the most painful consequences was knowing Tania’s children would now grow up without their mother.

They said: “The pain is even greater because Tania was also a mother. Her children have lost her, and they now will now have to grow up without her love, guidance and presence.

“It breaks our hearts to think about all the things Tania should have been here for them, the birthdays and milestones she will never see, and all the memories she will never get the chance to make with her children.”

Her relatives said spending time with Tania’s children helped them feel connected to her but also served as a painful reminder that they were growing up without their mother.

They added: “Tania’s murder has changed our whole family forever. We have lost a sister, her children have lost their mother, and our family has lost someone who should still be here with us.”

The family said the people they were before receiving the phone call telling them of Tania’s death felt different from who they are now.

“Something in our family has changed forever, and there will always be emptiness where Tania should be,” they said.

They said they would remember Tania’s laughter, her “crazy hair colors”, outgoing personality, strong faith in Christ and the good times they shared.

Their statement concluded: “Tania will always be our sister. We will always love her, always miss her, and we will do everything we can to keep her memory alive, especially for her children.

“Nothing can bring Tania back, but we hope that by remembering who she was and the love she gave to all of us, her memory will continue to live on through our family and her children.”

Police praise family’s strength

Detective Inspector Sam Pontin, the senior investigating officer, said the case had involved a complex investigation because there were no direct eyewitnesses.

He said: “Nothing can undo the pain they have suffered or bring Tania back, but we hope this sentence provides some measure of justice for those who loved her.

“Williams continued to monitor and follow Tania following the breakdown of their relationship, culminating in this brutal attack.”

He thanked Tania’s family for the “strength and dignity” they had shown throughout the investigation and trial.