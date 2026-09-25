Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

A prisoner has been found guilty of murdering his cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire after telling an officer: “I’ve killed my padmate.”

Jonathan Alcide, 36, was convicted of murdering 46-year-old Neil Ashby following a two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

The jury returned its guilty verdict on Friday, September 25.

The court heard that at around 6am on July 1, 2025, a prison officer approached the cell shared by the two men.

Alcide came to the cell door and repeatedly told the officer that he had killed his cellmate.

Mr Ashby was subsequently discovered unresponsive on the lower bunk.

Prison staff immediately raised the alarm, and West Mercia Police received a report of an unexpected death at HMP Stoke Heath at 7.36am.

A police investigation into Mr Ashby’s death established that there had been no access to the cell overnight and no evidence that anyone else had entered before he was found.

Following the two-week murder trial, Alcide was convicted of killing Mr Ashby.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Rondel said: “Neil Ashby lost his life in a violent and senseless attack, and today’s verdict reflects the strength of the evidence presented throughout this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with Neil’s family and loved ones, who have had to endure the devastating consequences of his death while waiting for justice.

“We hope today’s conviction provides them with some measure of closure, knowing that Jonathan Alcide has been held accountable for his actions.”

Alcide is due to return to court to be sentenced on November 17.