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IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

The police watchdog has ordered an investigation into the Metropolitan Police‘s handling of its contact with a man arrested in connection with the long-running Putney Bridge investigation before his death.

Nicholas Brandram was arrested in June on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm as part of the investigation into an incident in which a woman was pushed into the path of traffic while crossing Putney Bridge in May 2017.

His family has strongly denied that he was responsible for the incident.

Mr Brandram, a former banker, was later released under investigation.

He was found unresponsive at his home in Chiswick, west London, on September 15 after failing to attend a family meal. He was discovered by his brother-in-law.

Met referred itself to police watchdog

Following Mr Brandram’s death, the Metropolitan Police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its previous dealings with him.

The IOPC said it received a mandatory referral from the force on September 16 and has now determined that a formal investigation is required.

The investigation will be carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards under the independent direction of the IOPC.

Arrest and media engagement to be examined

The watchdog said the investigation will consider the necessity and proportionality of Mr Brandram’s arrest.

It will also examine the Metropolitan Police’s engagement with the media and whether appropriate consideration was given to Mr Brandram’s welfare in accordance with relevant policies.

The opening of an investigation does not itself mean that any officer has committed misconduct.

The IOPC said that even if the investigation identifies no indication of potential misconduct, the Met will still be required to submit its final report to the watchdog.

That report will then be reviewed by the IOPC to provide independent scrutiny of the investigation and its conclusions.

Putney Bridge investigation remains ongoing

The Metropolitan Police said on September 17 that its investigation into the original Putney Bridge incident remains ongoing despite Mr Brandram’s death.

The incident dates back to May 2017, when a woman crossing Putney Bridge was pushed towards moving traffic.

Mr Brandram’s family has maintained that he was not the person responsible.

The IOPC investigation will focus on the Met’s handling of its contact with Mr Brandram rather than determining responsibility for the original Putney Bridge incident.

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