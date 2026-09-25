Former American Idol contestant accused of murdering wife had AI love songs for mistress played to jury

A former American Idol contestant accused of murdering his wife and staging her death as a home invasion has had AI-generated love songs he allegedly created for his former mistress played during his trial.

Caleb Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, while conducting an extramarital affair.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have presented extensive digital evidence during the trial, including thousands of messages allegedly exchanged between Flynn and the woman with whom he was having an affair.

AI love songs played in court

Among the more unusual evidence presented to jurors were several AI-generated love songs prosecutors said Flynn had created for his former mistress, Alleigha Botner.

The songs were played aloud in court as part of the prosecution’s presentation of evidence concerning the relationship.

Footage from the courtroom showed Flynn sitting at the defence table as the music played, while members of the public gallery listened behind him.

The evidence has attracted considerable attention online after clips of the unusual courtroom moment were shared on social media.

Messages presented to jury

Prosecutors have also introduced a large volume of messages allegedly exchanged between Flynn and Botner.

Among the messages presented in court was one in which Flynn allegedly wrote about his wife: “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail.”

The prosecution is seeking to use the digital communications and other evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding Flynn’s relationship and his alleged motive.

Flynn is accused of murdering Ashley before attempting to make her death appear to have resulted from a home invasion.

He denies the allegations.

Flynn faces life imprisonment if convicted

The trial remains ongoing and the prosecution’s allegations have not yet been determined by the jury.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The defence case and the jury’s verdict are still to come, and Flynn remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.