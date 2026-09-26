Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CATWALK TROUBLE British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit alleging that financial and material support she provided to her brother enabled him to carry out a series of abusive and criminal acts.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by three women, makes a series of allegations against Turner-Smith’s brother, Richard Smith, who is described in the proceedings as a convicted felon.

The women accuse Smith of sexual coercion, non-consensual sexual conduct and false imprisonment.

Turner-Smith strongly denies the allegations made against her, with a representative for the actress describing the case as a “fictional lawsuit” and an “abuse of the legal system”.

The allegations contained in the civil proceedings have not been proven in court.

Woman alleges she was called ‘white slave’

One claimant, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 2, alleges Smith referred to her as his “white slave” and described himself as her “master”.

She claims she met Smith at an after-hours party in Los Angeles in 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Smith pressured her to take drugs in an environment where cocaine and firearms were allegedly present.

The pair later entered into a sexual relationship which the claimant describes as becoming “unhealthy” and “controlling”.

Jane Doe 2 alleges Smith pressured her into sexual activity involving himself and other men.

A second claimant, Jane Doe 1, similarly alleges she was pressured into drug use and unwanted sexual activity.

Court documents further allege some of the incidents occurred at a residence on Vine Street in Hollywood and that Smith’s children were present on certain occasions.

A third claimant, Jane Doe 3, alleges she felt unsafe at the property and was pressured to sell drugs.

She also accuses Smith of forcing her into sexual activity involving him and a roommate.

The three women claim they have suffered emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, trauma and other lasting effects as a result of the alleged conduct.

Claims involving Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, with the claimants alleging she was aware of concerns surrounding her brother but continued to provide him with financial and material resources.

Court papers claim Smith used housing and financial support provided by his sister while engaging in the alleged conduct.

Among the allegations is a claim that Turner-Smith gave Smith an Audi vehicle which was later used to transport packages containing drugs to postal facilities for shipment across state lines.

The lawsuit also alleges Smith invoked his relationship with his famous sister to reassure women attending parties and gain their trust.

According to the filings, Smith allegedly told women: “I used to take care of her, now she takes care of me. She pays all my bills.”

The claimants allege the resources provided to Smith enabled or facilitated his conduct.

Those allegations remain disputed and have not been established by a court.

Actress strongly denies claims

Turner-Smith has strongly denied the allegations.

In a statement provided to TMZ, a representative for the actress described the case as a “fictional lawsuit” and alleged it had been brought by an individual who had be

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

HIT AND RUN Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

UK News
Three men arrested over alleged sexual assault during migrant boat crossing to Lanzarote

RAPE TRIO ARREST Three men arrested over alleged sexual assault during migrant boat crossing to Lanzarote

UK News
Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

ANTI ZIONIST Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

UK News
Mental health patient who killed fellow inpatient had no violence risk plan, inquest told

INQUEST UPDATE Mental health patient who killed fellow inpatient had no violence risk plan, inquest told

UK News
Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

FURTHER ACTION Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

UK News
# Danny Tommo refused bail and remanded in custody after denying Channel boat charges Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been **refused bail and remanded in custody** after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel. The 37-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and denied one count of criminal damage and a separate offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an alleged failure to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone. Thomas had applied for bail, but the court refused the application and ordered that he remain in custody. He is now due to appear at **Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29**. The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charge followed an allegation that a boat was damaged while an emergency responder was on board. During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged Thomas used a knife to damage the vessel. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and the allegation has not been proved. He also denies the RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, attended court in support of Thomas, following a demonstration involving several hundred people outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening. Claims circulating on social media say Thomas’s legal team proposed a package of bail conditions including electronic monitoring, restrictions preventing him from approaching the coast and restrictions on social-media use. **Those specific proposed conditions have not yet been confirmed in the published court reports reviewed by UKNIP.** Thomas remains in custody pending his next appearance. Proceedings are active and Thomas is entitled to a fair trial. He has pleaded not guilty and the allegat

TWO TIER JUSTICE # Danny Tommo refused bail and remanded in custody after denying Channel boat charges Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been **refused bail and remanded in custody** after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel. The 37-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and denied one count of criminal damage and a separate offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an alleged failure to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone. Thomas had applied for bail, but the court refused the application and ordered that he remain in custody. He is now due to appear at **Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29**. The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charge followed an allegation that a boat was damaged while an emergency responder was on board. During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged Thomas used a knife to damage the vessel. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and the allegation has not been proved. He also denies the RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, attended court in support of Thomas, following a demonstration involving several hundred people outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening. Claims circulating on social media say Thomas’s legal team proposed a package of bail conditions including electronic monitoring, restrictions preventing him from approaching the coast and restrictions on social-media use. **Those specific proposed conditions have not yet been confirmed in the published court reports reviewed by UKNIP.** Thomas remains in custody pending his next appearance. Proceedings are active and Thomas is entitled to a fair trial. He has pleaded not guilty and the allegat

UK News
Former Diageo Serengeti Breweries executive claims $1.8m recovery after 18-year employment battle

WORK PERMIT Former Diageo Serengeti Breweries executive claims $1.8m recovery after 18-year employment battle

UK News
Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

NOT GUILTY PLEA Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

Breaking News
Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

CHANNEL DEATHS Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

UK News
Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

CRACK LINE Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

UK News
Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

UK News
College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

UK News
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

SUPPORTING FAMILY Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

UK News
Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

PADMATE MURDER Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
Watch Live