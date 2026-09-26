British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit alleging that financial and material support she provided to her brother enabled him to carry out a series of abusive and criminal acts.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by three women, makes a series of allegations against Turner-Smith’s brother, Richard Smith, who is described in the proceedings as a convicted felon.

The women accuse Smith of sexual coercion, non-consensual sexual conduct and false imprisonment.

Turner-Smith strongly denies the allegations made against her, with a representative for the actress describing the case as a “fictional lawsuit” and an “abuse of the legal system”.

The allegations contained in the civil proceedings have not been proven in court.

Woman alleges she was called ‘white slave’

One claimant, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 2, alleges Smith referred to her as his “white slave” and described himself as her “master”.

She claims she met Smith at an after-hours party in Los Angeles in 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Smith pressured her to take drugs in an environment where cocaine and firearms were allegedly present.

The pair later entered into a sexual relationship which the claimant describes as becoming “unhealthy” and “controlling”.

Jane Doe 2 alleges Smith pressured her into sexual activity involving himself and other men.

A second claimant, Jane Doe 1, similarly alleges she was pressured into drug use and unwanted sexual activity.

Court documents further allege some of the incidents occurred at a residence on Vine Street in Hollywood and that Smith’s children were present on certain occasions.

A third claimant, Jane Doe 3, alleges she felt unsafe at the property and was pressured to sell drugs.

She also accuses Smith of forcing her into sexual activity involving him and a roommate.

The three women claim they have suffered emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, trauma and other lasting effects as a result of the alleged conduct.

Claims involving Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, with the claimants alleging she was aware of concerns surrounding her brother but continued to provide him with financial and material resources.

Court papers claim Smith used housing and financial support provided by his sister while engaging in the alleged conduct.

Among the allegations is a claim that Turner-Smith gave Smith an Audi vehicle which was later used to transport packages containing drugs to postal facilities for shipment across state lines.

The lawsuit also alleges Smith invoked his relationship with his famous sister to reassure women attending parties and gain their trust.

According to the filings, Smith allegedly told women: “I used to take care of her, now she takes care of me. She pays all my bills.”

The claimants allege the resources provided to Smith enabled or facilitated his conduct.

Those allegations remain disputed and have not been established by a court.

Actress strongly denies claims

Turner-Smith has strongly denied the allegations.

In a statement provided to TMZ, a representative for the actress described the case as a “fictional lawsuit” and alleged it had been brought by an individual who had be