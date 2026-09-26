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NO SHAME ‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

A woman who endured a campaign of rape, coercive behaviour and abuse has spoken of how she was stripped of her confidence, independence and sense of safety after the man responsible was jailed for more than 14 years.

The survivor, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, described how Dean Holmes, 43, had “systematically ruined my life” and transformed her from a successful and independent woman into “a mere shell of my former self”.

Holmes was jailed for 14 years and three months after being convicted of rape offences following a trial.

He was also made subject to a 20-year restraining order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

‘The shame is not mine to carry’

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman described the profound effect Holmes’ offending has had on her life and her struggle to rebuild after what happened.

She said: “The shame is not mine to carry. It belongs to him because of what he chose to do to me.”

The court heard that before Holmes entered her life, she had been a strong, outgoing and independent woman with a successful career.

She described how the abuse gradually destroyed her confidence and independence and left her living with anxiety and fear.

The woman also spoke about the impact of the criminal justice process, with court hearings forcing her to repeatedly confront traumatic memories.

Holmes denied the offences, meaning she was required to give evidence and endure a trial before he was convicted.

Her family supported her throughout the proceedings and were themselves forced to hear details of the abuse she had suffered.

Repeated abuse and controlling behaviour

The court heard that Holmes subjected the woman to verbal degradation, intimidation and controlling behaviour.

She received abusive messages and was repeatedly insulted and intimidated.

Holmes also forced her to upload intimate photographs online for his financial benefit.

Jurors heard evidence of repeated sexual abuse, including rape offences in which Holmes ignored the woman’s pleas, tears and attempts to push him away.

He was subsequently convicted following a trial.

Judge highlights cruel and intimidating messages

When sentencing Holmes, the judge described messages he had sent the woman as cruel, intimidating and bullying.

The court also heard that Holmes had shown a lack of remorse for his offending.

He was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison and made subject to a restraining order lasting 20 years.

Holmes will also remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The survivor, meanwhile, made clear in her statement that she would not accept responsibility or shame for crimes committed against her.

While she continues to deal with the lasting effects of the abuse and rebuild her life, her statement placed responsibility firmly on the man convicted of abusing her.

“The shame is not mine to carry,” she told the court. “It belongs to him because of what he chose to do to me.”

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