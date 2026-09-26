Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

Police have closed Canal Road in Bradford following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene, with officers blocking the road while the incident is dealt with.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Canal Road and find alternative routes, with delays expected while the closure remains in place.

Emergency services remain at the scene

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been confirmed.

There has also been no official confirmation regarding the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone has been injured.

The road is expected to remain closed while emergency services work at the scene and police carry out initial inquiries into the collision.

Anyone travelling through the area should allow additional time for their journey and avoid Canal Road where possible.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.