Ed Sheeran’s cousin claims singer stole his rap lyrics during heated Piers Morgan interview

Ed Sheeran’s cousin has publicly accused the global superstar of using his rap lyrics and claimed he is a better rapper and songwriter during an extraordinary interview with Piers Morgan.

Jethro Sheeran appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored after previously criticising his famous cousin in a Facebook post.

During the interview, Jethro repeated claims about Ed’s music and alleged that lyrics he had written were subsequently used by the singer and exposed to billions of views.

The claims are Jethro Sheeran’s allegations and have not been established as fact.

Jethro Sheeran claims he is more talented than Ed

The interview took another turn when Jethro claimed he considered himself a better rapper and songwriter than his cousin.

Morgan then invited him to demonstrate his ability by performing a rap during the programme.

After listening, Morgan delivered a brutal response, telling him: “What you just did illustrates why he’s a global superstar, and you’re not.”

Jethro defended his performance and his abilities as the pair continued their increasingly uncomfortable exchange.

At another point during the interview, Morgan compared his guest to David Brent, the fictional character played by Ricky Gervais in The Office.

Public dispute with famous cousin

Jethro’s television appearance follows criticism of Ed Sheeran, which he had previously posted publicly on Facebook.

He has now taken those complaints onto national television, making allegations about the origins of lyrics and his contribution to material associated with his cousin.

Ed Sheeran has enjoyed worldwide success as a singer and songwriter, becoming one of Britain’s most commercially successful music artists.

Jethro’s appearance quickly attracted attention on social media after Piers Morgan Uncensored shared footage of his performance and Morgan’s reaction.

The public claims concerning the lyrics remain allegations made by Jethro Sheeran, and the material provided does not establish that Ed Sheeran took or used his cousin’s work without permission.