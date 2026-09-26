Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

A 27-year-old man has appeared before magistrates in connection with a series of allegations including threats to kill, assault, criminal damage and an alleged breach of bail conditions.

Adil Ali faces six matters listed before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 26 September.

One charge alleges that on 28 August 2026 he threatened a woman that he would smash a television, intending that she would fear the threat would be carried out.

A second charge alleges that on the same day he made a threat to kill the woman, intending that she would fear the threat would be carried out.

Ali is also accused of assaulting the woman on 27 August, allegedly causing actual bodily harm.

A further criminal damage charge alleges that on 28 August he destroyed a shoe rack and television remote belonging to the woman.

He is additionally accused of assault by beating in connection with an alleged incident on 28 August.

The court list records not-guilty pleas, entered on 29 August, to the criminal damage allegation involving the shoe rack and remote and to the assault-by-beating charge.

The sixth matter relates to Ali’s appearance on 26 September.

The charge states that he had been arrested by a constable at an address in Acton for allegedly breaking bail conditions by contacting the woman.

According to the court list, Ali had been released by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 August and was under a duty to surrender into the custody of a court.

The earlier matters were listed as third hearings, while the alleged bail breach was listed as a first hearing.

Ali, from Acton, appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

NITROUS OXIDE Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

FATAL STABBING Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Former American Idol contestant accused of murdering wife had AI love songs for mistress played to jury

FACING A LIFE SENTANCE Former American Idol contestant accused of murdering wife had AI love songs for mistress played to jury

US News
KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

BREAKFAST TIME KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

UK News
Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

UK News
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

CAR JACKING Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

UK News
Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

LAWFUL EXCUSE Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

BACK TO JAIL Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

UK News
Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

SUPPORTING FAMILY Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

UK News
Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

PADMATE MURDER Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

LIFE IN JAIL Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

UK News
Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

UK News
‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

NO SHAME ‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

UK News
Watch Live