Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

A 27-year-old man has appeared before magistrates in connection with a series of allegations including threats to kill, assault, criminal damage and an alleged breach of bail conditions.

Adil Ali faces six matters listed before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 26 September.

One charge alleges that on 28 August 2026 he threatened a woman that he would smash a television, intending that she would fear the threat would be carried out.

A second charge alleges that on the same day he made a threat to kill the woman, intending that she would fear the threat would be carried out.

Ali is also accused of assaulting the woman on 27 August, allegedly causing actual bodily harm.

A further criminal damage charge alleges that on 28 August he destroyed a shoe rack and television remote belonging to the woman.

He is additionally accused of assault by beating in connection with an alleged incident on 28 August.

The court list records not-guilty pleas, entered on 29 August, to the criminal damage allegation involving the shoe rack and remote and to the assault-by-beating charge.

The sixth matter relates to Ali’s appearance on 26 September.

The charge states that he had been arrested by a constable at an address in Acton for allegedly breaking bail conditions by contacting the woman.

According to the court list, Ali had been released by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 August and was under a duty to surrender into the custody of a court.

The earlier matters were listed as third hearings, while the alleged bail breach was listed as a first hearing.

Ali, from Acton, appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.