Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

A lorry driver has been jailed after failing to notice traffic slowing ahead of him on the M11 and crashing into a van, killing its driver.

Miroslaw Muszynski, 69, was driving an HGV southbound near junction 10 for Duxford, Cambridgeshire, when he collided with a Ford Transit at around 12.15pm on 12 June.

The Transit was being driven by 43-year-old Gary Porritt, from Stockton-on-Tees, who was travelling with friends on a fishing trip to France.

The force of the collision pushed Mr Porritt’s van into the rear of another HGV.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Porritt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver remained at scene

Muszynski, of Priory Road, Dartford, Kent, remained at the scene following the collision.

He subsequently passed breath and drug tests as well as field impairment and eyesight checks.

Muszynski later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Appearing at Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years and eight months.

Family pay tribute to Gary Porritt

Mr Porritt’s family described him as a “loving family man” and devoted partner who had a passion for fishing.

They said he would be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

DC Kevin Drury, from Cambridgeshire Police, said:

“Gary Porritt should have been enjoying a fishing trip, but Muszynski’s driving meant his life was tragically cut short.”

The fatal collision happened on the southbound M11 near Duxford in Cambridgeshire.