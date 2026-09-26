Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WOODEN BRANCH Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

An 11-year-old girl died in a freak accident after sliding down a muddy bank and landing on a sharp branch hidden beneath the surface, an inquest has heard.

Lilly Angel Rodgers, from Newton Abbot, had been enjoying a day at Wacker Quay with two friends when the branch penetrated her chest and caused a catastrophic injury to a major blood vessel near her heart.

Despite attempts to save her, Lilly’s injuries proved unsurvivable.

The branch was completely hidden beneath mud

The inquest heard Lilly had spent the previous night at a friend’s home before travelling to Wacker Quay with two friends, their mother and the woman’s partner.

While the adults prepared a barbecue nearby, the children played on the muddy bank and slid down it. They had played in the area previously and remained within sight of the adults.

At one stage, Lilly began sliding headfirst down the bank close to a river channel.

A sharp branch was concealed beneath the mud and could not easily have been seen before Lilly struck it.

The branch penetrated her chest and damaged her pulmonary artery, the major blood vessel carrying blood from the heart towards the lungs.

Lilly initially managed to stand up and was seen grabbing her chest and gasping before collapsing into the mud.

Desperate rescue effort

Adults immediately attempted to reach Lilly across the difficult muddy terrain while emergency services were called.

Because of the conditions, getting her back to dry land was difficult and she ultimately had to be airlifted from the mudflats so CPR could be carried out.

Evidence presented around the inquest indicated approximately 40 minutes passed before Lilly was brought back from the mudflats to the shore.

Despite the efforts of those at the scene and emergency responders, she could not be saved.

Pathologist says injury was unsurvivable

Consultant pathologist Dr James Garvican, who carried out Lilly’s post-mortem examination at Royal Cornwall Hospital, concluded that she died from penetrating chest trauma.

He told the inquest the circumstances were extraordinarily unlucky.

The pathologist said a difference of only around half an inch in where the branch struck could have produced a dramatically different outcome.

Had it struck slightly to one side, it could have glanced off Lilly’s ribcage and caused relatively minor injuries. In the other direction, it could have caused an injury while missing her vital organs.

Instead, the branch struck an exceptionally vulnerable area and caused an injury Dr Garvican said was not survivable.

Coroner records accidental death

Andrew Cox, senior coroner for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, concluded that Lilly’s death was an accident.

The inquest found nothing suspicious about the circumstances and heard there was no evidence another person had caused her death.

The children had remained within the adults’ line of sight and had previously played in the area. There was no apparent way for anyone to know that the sharp branch was concealed beneath the mud where Lilly was playing.

Lilly remembered for love of outdoors

Lilly was described as an active and adventurous child who loved spending time outdoors.

She enjoyed surfing, climbing, camping and paddle-boarding.

The inquest concluded that her death was caused by penetrating chest trauma in what the coroner described as an extraordinarily unlikely accident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

CHEEKY CHAP Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

UK News
Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

SKY GAZING Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

UK News
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

UK News
Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

SERIOUS COLLISION Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

UK News
Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

CCTV BREAKTHROUGH Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

UK News
Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

REVENGE KILLING Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

UK News
Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

LIFE IN JAIL Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

CHILD KILLER PLOT Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

UK News
Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

TRAGIC END Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

National News
Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

BURGLARY CHARGE Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

Court News
MORE FOR YOU
Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

SHORTCUT KILLING Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

UK News
Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

MONSTER RAPIST Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

UK News
Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

ENCROCHAT Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

UK News
British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

SHAMIMA BEGUM British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

UK News
Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

REDEVOLPMENT Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

UK News
Watch Live