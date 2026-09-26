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STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

Two men have been taken to hospital following a stabbing on an estate in Bradford.

Police were called to an address on Moresby Road, on the Woodside Estate, at around 12.12pm on Saturday, September 26, following reports that two men had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which landed in the area before leaving a short time later.

Two men taken to hospital

Both injured men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A police cordon remains in place on Moresby Road while officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No details of any arrests have been confirmed at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.

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