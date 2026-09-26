Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of television presenter Jill Dando are re-examining crucial CCTV footage after advances in enhancement technology opened up a potential new line of inquiry.

The former Crimewatch presenter was 37 when she was shot dead on the doorstep of her home in Gowan Avenue, Fulham, west London, on April 26, 1999.

Despite one of the largest murder investigations in British criminal history, nobody has ultimately been convicted of her killing.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that officers are reviewing original CCTV footage recorded at Putney Bridge station following developments in technology.

The footage shows an unidentified man, referred to during the investigation as “Man X”, walking along what investigators believe may have been the gunman’s escape route around 20 minutes after Ms Dando was killed.

Detectives examine identity of ‘Man X’

Investigators are examining whether modern enhancement techniques can provide further information about the man captured on the footage.

The renewed interest includes examining claims that Man X could have been Milorad Ulemek, a Serbian former paramilitary commander and convicted assassin who is serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Claims of similarities between Ulemek and the unidentified man emerged in 2024 following an assessment reportedly carried out by a facial comparison expert.

The Metropolitan Police has said inquiries into Ms Dando’s murder remain ongoing.

Cold-case investigators are understood to have spent months locating and digitising original recordings so the material could be subjected to modern forensic analysis.

A witness reported seeing a man ‘running for his life’

At the time of the murder, a witness told police she had seen a suited man “running for his life” along Fulham Palace Road.

She later identified Man X from CCTV footage as the person she had seen.

Her evidence was reportedly discounted during the original investigation.

A second witness has since reportedly said he was “80 per cent” certain that a man he saw was Ulemek.

Whether Ulemek and the man captured on the Putney Bridge footage are the same