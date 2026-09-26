Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

The family of a 16-year-old boy who died following a crash in Worcestershire have paid an emotional tribute to their “beautiful boy”, describing him as a caring and playful big brother who will be “forever loved”.

Oscar Mason was a passenger in a car which collided with a tree off the A4104 at Defford at around 9.20pm on Saturday 12 September.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Oscar died at the scene.

Two other passengers, aged 16 and 17, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Teenager arrested following fatal collision

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

West Mercia Police said he remains on police bail while officers continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

‘Nothing brought him more happiness than his brothers’

Oscar’s parents said their son was the eldest of six boys and spoke of the close relationship he shared with his younger brothers.

They described his “cheekiness and playful nature” and said nothing brought Oscar more happiness than spending time with his brothers.

Oscar also had a passion for judo and took great pride in the medals he had won.

In their tribute, his parents said:

“Our hearts break knowing they have lost the best big brother they could ever have wished for.

“He will be remembered for his infectious energy, his love for life, and the happiness he brought to everyone around him. Forever sixteen, forever loved, our beautiful boy.”