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DRUGS LINE County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

A county lines dealer who controlled a drugs line supplying crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for six years following a Merseyside Police investigation.

Sean Parris, 36, of Carter Street, Toxteth, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, September 22, after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The investigation was carried out by Project Medusa, Merseyside Police’s specialist team targeting county lines drug dealing and criminal exploitation.

Drugs line advertised heroin and crack cocaine

Detectives identified Parris as the person controlling a drugs “graft” line which advertised Class A drugs for sale between June and August 2026.

Officers executed a warrant on August 24 and arrested Parris after he attempted to flee from the rear of the property.

Police subsequently examined devices seized during the arrest.

Investigators discovered large numbers of broadcast messages which had been sent to customers advertising heroin and crack cocaine for sale.

The evidence formed part of the case against Parris, who later pleaded guilty to the two drug supply offences.

Jailed for six years

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Stratton, from Project Medusa, said: “Parris sought to profit from the supply of dangerous Class A drugs into our communities, but the work of Project Medusa ensured he was identified, arrested and brought to justice.

“His sentence demonstrates our determination to target those who control drugs lines, bring them before the courts and protect communities from the harm they cause.”

167 county lines closed in five months

Project Medusa combines enforcement, investigation and prevention work aimed at tackling county lines operations and child criminal exploitation across Merseyside.

It incorporates the County Lines Taskforce, Operation Toxic investigation team and Operation Stonehaven, which concentrates on early intervention and prevention.

Merseyside Police said that between April and August 2026, its teams closed 167 county lines, made 266 arrests and secured 282 charges.

Officers also made 706 safeguarding referrals involving vulnerable people considered at risk of exploitation and seized 53 knives from people involved in county lines activity.

Police continue to encourage parents, carers and young people to recognise signs of criminal exploitation, including children suddenly receiving expensive clothes, vapes, bikes or other gifts which can be used by gangs as part of the grooming process.

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