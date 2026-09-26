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BOB ARREST Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

Political activist and online commentator Gregory Moffitt, known online as “Young Bob”, has reportedly been arrested following an incident involving anti-racism activists in Camden, north London.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Moffitt being led away by police officers in handcuffs following the confrontation.

It has been claimed online that Moffitt assaulted three people associated with Stand Up To Racism during the incident.

The precise circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including what happened immediately before police intervened, have not yet been independently established.

There has also been no verified confirmation at this stage of the specific offence for which Moffitt was arrested or whether any charges have been brought.

Who is Young Bob?

Moffitt has developed an online following through political street interviews, debates and demonstrations dealing with subjects including immigration and abortion.

He has previously been associated with Turning Point UK and is widely known by his Young Bob online identity. Contemporary reporting has identified Gregory Moffitt as the person behind the alias.

Moffitt has appeared at a number of demonstrations and political events around the country and has previously been involved in confrontations with counter-protesters.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for further details about the Camden incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information about the arrest is confirmed

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