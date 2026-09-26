Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

Skywatchers across the UK could be treated to the sight of the Harvest Moon tonight, Saturday 26 September.

The first full moon of autumn is expected to provide an impressive sight as it rises and remains visible through the evening, provided skies are clear enough.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is the name traditionally given to the full moon occurring closest to the autumn equinox.

Its name is associated with the time of year when farmers historically relied on the additional moonlight after sunset to continue gathering crops during the harvest season.

The moon should appear bright and almost completely illuminated throughout the night, although how clearly it can be seen will depend on local cloud cover.

Those hoping to see it will generally get the best view from somewhere with an unobstructed horizon and away from strong artificial lighting.