Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

 

A couple who subjected a vulnerable 28-year-old man to prolonged physical and emotional abuse before his death have each been jailed for life.

Kenneth Newton, 57, and his partner Melanie James, 63, both from Birmingham, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court after being convicted of murdering Newton’s stepbrother, Rubin Blount.

Both were ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.

Rubin arrived at hospital severely malnourished

Rubin was taken to hospital in November 2022 after becoming seriously unwell.

He weighed just 40kg and was severely dehydrated and malnourished.

Medical examinations revealed extensive pneumonia and a severe infection, along with fractures to his ribs and spine and numerous burns, lesions and grazes.

Rubin had suffered 50 rib fractures. Staffordshire Police said 47 of those injuries had been inflicted during the weeks leading up to his death.

He suffered a cardiac arrest after arriving at hospital and died three days later.

Police uncover prolonged campaign of abuse

Staffordshire Police said Newton and James had been entrusted with caring for Rubin but instead subjected him to sustained physical and emotional abuse.

Investigators found he had been threatened, verbally abused and physically assaulted.

The pair mocked Rubin’s appearance and intellect, forced him to remain standing for prolonged periods and failed to obtain medical treatment for him despite his deteriorating condition.

Police investigating his death also discovered mould and what officers described as “abhorrent conditions” inside his bedroom.

Mother pays tribute to her son

Rubin’s mother, Jeanette Blount, paid tribute to her son following the case.

“He was a son, a brother and friend and a person who was deeply loved by so many people,” she said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, from Staffordshire Police, said the level of suffering uncovered by detectives during the investigation had been “difficult to comprehend”.

He added that his thoughts remained with everyone who knew and loved Rubin.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

BREAKFAST TIME KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

UK News
Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

RAPE OFFENCE Two teenage boys charged with rape offences involving three alleged victims

UK News
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

FOUND GUILTY Manchester City reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

UK News
Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

CAR JACKING Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

UK News
Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

LAWFUL EXCUSE Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

UK News
Huge fire at Bruntingthorpe Airfield sends smoke across Leicestershire as residents told to stay indoors

MAJOR FIRE Huge fire at Bruntingthorpe Airfield sends smoke across Leicestershire as residents told to stay indoors

UK News
Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

MR USELESS Andy Burnham refuses to set deadline to end Channel crossings as he says Brexit has hampered cooperation

UK News
Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

UK News
Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

CASH INJECTION Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

UK News
Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

VIRAL BACKLASH Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

DEVASTING IMPACT Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

UK News
Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

SERVICE THANK YOU Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

UK News
Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

MOTORWAY DRUGS STOP Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

CCTV BREAKTHROUGH Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

UK News
Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

REVENGE KILLING Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

UK News
Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

LIFE IN JAIL Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

UK News
Watch Live