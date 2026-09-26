Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

A man has been jailed for 17 years for the manslaughter of Mason Jones following a fatal stabbing in Menston.

John Robinson was sentenced after being convicted of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

Robinson had been cleared of murder but was convicted of killing 30-year-old Mason, whose family have now spoken of the “catastrophic” impact his death has had on those closest to him.

‘We have been given a life sentence’

Following Robinson’s sentencing, Mason’s family said no court outcome could bring him back.

They said: “Today’s conviction does not bring our Mason back. We have been given a life sentence.

“The pain and hurt this has caused our family are catastrophic, and we will carry this with us for the rest of our lives, knowing that he was taken in such a horrendous way.”

The family described Mason as a loving son, brother, father, partner and friend whose personality left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

“Mason was a loving son, brother, dad, partner, and friend. His heart was the biggest, and his smile lit up every room.

“His cheeky personality and love for life will remain with us forever. He will always be remembered for the person he was, not the way he was taken from us.”

Children will grow up without their father

Mason’s family said one of the most painful consequences of his death was knowing his children would now grow up without their dad.

They said: “His children will grow up without their dad, but we will make sure they know how deeply he loved them.

“We know that, as they grow, they will carry a part of Mason with them, and we hope they go on to make him proud every single day.”

The family also thanked the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team for supporting them throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Homicide & Major Enquiry Team for their support, compassion, and dedication throughout this heartbreaking journey.

“They have helped us through some of the hardest days of our lives, and we will always be grateful.”

Concluding their tribute, Mason’s family said: “Mason will never be forgotten. He will always be loved, forever missed, and remembered as our cheeky, loving boy.”