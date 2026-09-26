Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NO FATHER Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

A man has been jailed for 17 years for the manslaughter of Mason Jones following a fatal stabbing in Menston.

John Robinson was sentenced after being convicted of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

Robinson had been cleared of murder but was convicted of killing 30-year-old Mason, whose family have now spoken of the “catastrophic” impact his death has had on those closest to him.

‘We have been given a life sentence’

Following Robinson’s sentencing, Mason’s family said no court outcome could bring him back.

They said: “Today’s conviction does not bring our Mason back. We have been given a life sentence.

“The pain and hurt this has caused our family are catastrophic, and we will carry this with us for the rest of our lives, knowing that he was taken in such a horrendous way.”

The family described Mason as a loving son, brother, father, partner and friend whose personality left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

“Mason was a loving son, brother, dad, partner, and friend. His heart was the biggest, and his smile lit up every room.

“His cheeky personality and love for life will remain with us forever. He will always be remembered for the person he was, not the way he was taken from us.”

Children will grow up without their father

Mason’s family said one of the most painful consequences of his death was knowing his children would now grow up without their dad.

They said: “His children will grow up without their dad, but we will make sure they know how deeply he loved them.

“We know that, as they grow, they will carry a part of Mason with them, and we hope they go on to make him proud every single day.”

The family also thanked the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team for supporting them throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Homicide & Major Enquiry Team for their support, compassion, and dedication throughout this heartbreaking journey.

“They have helped us through some of the hardest days of our lives, and we will always be grateful.”

Concluding their tribute, Mason’s family said: “Mason will never be forgotten. He will always be loved, forever missed, and remembered as our cheeky, loving boy.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

MOTORWAY DRUGS STOP Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

UK News
Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

BACK TO JAIL Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

UK News
Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

SUPPORTING FAMILY Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

UK News
Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

PADMATE MURDER Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

UK News
Ed Sheeran’s cousin claims singer stole his rap lyrics during heated Piers Morgan interview

PUBLIC DISPUTE Ed Sheeran’s cousin claims singer stole his rap lyrics during heated Piers Morgan interview

US News
Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

CASH INJECTION Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

UK News
Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

VIRAL BACKLASH Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

NITROUS OXIDE Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

FATAL STABBING Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

LIFE IN JAIL Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

UK News
Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

UK News
‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

NO SHAME ‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

BURGLARY CHARGE Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

Court News
Man charged with two robberies in Acton

Man charged with two robberies in Acton

UK News
Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

UK News
Watch Live