World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

The world’s oldest known surviving Rolls-Royce is set to return to British roads this autumn, more than 120 years after it was built.

The remarkable 1904 Rolls-Royce, chassis 20154, will take part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on Sunday, November 1, following an extensive three-year restoration.

Before making the journey to Brighton, the historic vehicle will be publicly displayed in Britain for the first time since its restoration at the St James’s Motoring Spectacle on Pall Mall on Saturday, October 31.

Built at the beginning of the Rolls-Royce story

Chassis 20154 occupies a unique place in the history of one of Britain’s most famous motoring names.

Built in November 1904, it was the fourth of just 17 Type A 10hp models produced and emerged only months after engineer Frederick Henry Royce and businessman Charles Stewart Rolls began their pioneering partnership.

Originally developed as a show car, it was fitted with elegant Park Phaeton coachwork by Barker, including an occasional rear seat.

It was the third car to feature the new Rolls-Royce radiator and the fourth to carry the Rolls-Royce name.

Its first major public appearance came at the Salon de l’Automobile in Paris in December 1904, where it attracted considerable attention and Rolls was presented with a special medal.

Three-year restoration returns car to 1904 specification

Owner Terry Bramall acquired the car more than three years ago and embarked on a painstaking restoration intended to return it as closely as possible to its original appearance.

That work included restoring its primrose yellow finish, original body configuration and M 612 Manchester registration.

The restoration has already received international recognition, with chassis 20154 recently appearing at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California and taking top honours in its Antique class.

Bramall said extensive research had been carried out to ensure even the smallest details were historically accurate.

“The time spent on research was extensive and it really is as near as we could get in terms of every detail,” he said.

Describing what it meant to own the historic vehicle, Bramall added: “The chance of having the oldest Rolls-Royce in the world quite overtook me.”

Historic car heading from London to Brighton

Chassis 20154 will make its restored British public debut at the St James’s Motoring Spectacle on Pall Mall.

More than 150 cars spanning different periods of motoring history are expected to be displayed, with organisers anticipating more than 12,000 spectators.

More than 80 pre-1905 vehicles will also feature before the veterans set off for Brighton the following morning.

Royal Automobile Club chairman Duncan Wiltshire described chassis 20154 as an “extraordinarily important car”.

Its age also gives it particular significance for the London to Brighton event, as it is the only known pre-1905 Rolls-Royce eligible to participate in the Veteran Car Run.

Celebrating the pioneers of motoring

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run traces its origins to 1896 and celebrates the earliest years of motoring.

It was established following the abolition of restrictive rules imposed on early motor vehicles, including the former 4mph speed limit.

This year’s event marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the motorcar.

For spectators lining the route between London and Brighton, chassis 20154 will provide a rare opportunity to see an important piece of British motoring history doing what it was originally built to do — being driven on the road.

More than a century after it was constructed, the car’s return will provide a direct link between the earliest days of Rolls-Royce and the modern motoring era.