Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

BACK ON THE ROAD World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

The world’s oldest known surviving Rolls-Royce is set to return to British roads this autumn, more than 120 years after it was built.

The remarkable 1904 Rolls-Royce, chassis 20154, will take part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on Sunday, November 1, following an extensive three-year restoration.

Before making the journey to Brighton, the historic vehicle will be publicly displayed in Britain for the first time since its restoration at the St James’s Motoring Spectacle on Pall Mall on Saturday, October 31.

Built at the beginning of the Rolls-Royce story

Chassis 20154 occupies a unique place in the history of one of Britain’s most famous motoring names.

Built in November 1904, it was the fourth of just 17 Type A 10hp models produced and emerged only months after engineer Frederick Henry Royce and businessman Charles Stewart Rolls began their pioneering partnership.

Originally developed as a show car, it was fitted with elegant Park Phaeton coachwork by Barker, including an occasional rear seat.

It was the third car to feature the new Rolls-Royce radiator and the fourth to carry the Rolls-Royce name.

Its first major public appearance came at the Salon de l’Automobile in Paris in December 1904, where it attracted considerable attention and Rolls was presented with a special medal.

Three-year restoration returns car to 1904 specification

Owner Terry Bramall acquired the car more than three years ago and embarked on a painstaking restoration intended to return it as closely as possible to its original appearance.

That work included restoring its primrose yellow finish, original body configuration and M 612 Manchester registration.

The restoration has already received international recognition, with chassis 20154 recently appearing at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California and taking top honours in its Antique class.

Bramall said extensive research had been carried out to ensure even the smallest details were historically accurate.

“The time spent on research was extensive and it really is as near as we could get in terms of every detail,” he said.

Describing what it meant to own the historic vehicle, Bramall added: “The chance of having the oldest Rolls-Royce in the world quite overtook me.”

Historic car heading from London to Brighton

Chassis 20154 will make its restored British public debut at the St James’s Motoring Spectacle on Pall Mall.

More than 150 cars spanning different periods of motoring history are expected to be displayed, with organisers anticipating more than 12,000 spectators.

More than 80 pre-1905 vehicles will also feature before the veterans set off for Brighton the following morning.

Royal Automobile Club chairman Duncan Wiltshire described chassis 20154 as an “extraordinarily important car”.

Its age also gives it particular significance for the London to Brighton event, as it is the only known pre-1905 Rolls-Royce eligible to participate in the Veteran Car Run.

Celebrating the pioneers of motoring

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run traces its origins to 1896 and celebrates the earliest years of motoring.

It was established following the abolition of restrictive rules imposed on early motor vehicles, including the former 4mph speed limit.

This year’s event marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the motorcar.

For spectators lining the route between London and Brighton, chassis 20154 will provide a rare opportunity to see an important piece of British motoring history doing what it was originally built to do — being driven on the road.

More than a century after it was constructed, the car’s return will provide a direct link between the earliest days of Rolls-Royce and the modern motoring era.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

SUPPORTING FAMILY Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard identified as father of three on anniversary trip

UK News
Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

PADMATE MURDER Prisoner found guilty of murdering cellmate at HMP Stoke Heath

UK News
Ed Sheeran’s cousin claims singer stole his rap lyrics during heated Piers Morgan interview

PUBLIC DISPUTE Ed Sheeran’s cousin claims singer stole his rap lyrics during heated Piers Morgan interview

US News
Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

CASH INJECTION Derelict shopping centres and cinemas to be transformed under £210m high street rescue plan

UK News
Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

VIRAL BACKLASH Lesbian bar faces viral backlash after making face masks optional amid financial struggles

UK News
Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands as major emergency response closes Seamer Road in Scarborough

UK News
Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

NITROUS OXIDE Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

FATAL STABBING Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Former American Idol contestant accused of murdering wife had AI love songs for mistress played to jury

FACING A LIFE SENTANCE Former American Idol contestant accused of murdering wife had AI love songs for mistress played to jury

US News
KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

BREAKFAST TIME KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

NO SHAME ‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

UK News
British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

CATWALK TROUBLE British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

DEVASTING IMPACT Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

UK News
Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

SERIOUS COLLISION Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

UK News
Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

CHEEKY CHAP Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

UK News
Watch Live