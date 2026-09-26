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UNDERCOVER STING Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

Three jailed for 18 years after police uncover £1.1m cannabis operation in Bedfordshire

Three men behind a large-scale cannabis operation have been jailed for a combined 18 years and 10 months after police uncovered more than 1,200 mature plants worth up to £1.1 million.

The investigation began in October 2024 when Bedfordshire Police officers stopped a vehicle in Luton after detecting a strong smell of cannabis.

A search uncovered 18 bags of cannabis and a quantity of cash, leading to the arrests of Michael Murphy and Shane Porter.

Both men were initially released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out.

Police uncover links between three men

Shortly afterwards, John Miller was stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act after officers suspected involvement in cannabis cultivation.

Investigators subsequently established links between Miller, Murphy and Porter.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Operational Costello team then executed warrants at properties in Luton and Millbrook.

At one address, police discovered 13 cultivation rooms containing more than 1,200 mature cannabis plants ready for harvest.

Drug experts estimated the crop could have been worth as much as £1.1 million.

Cannabis, £20,000 cash and designer goods seized

Further warrants were executed at addresses in Luton and Dunstable as the investigation widened.

Police seized additional cannabis, approximately £20,000 in cash and several hi

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