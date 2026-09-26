Extra police patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight over potential unauthorised car meet

Sussex Police have stepped up patrols across Mid-Sussex tonight amid reports that an unauthorised car meet could take place.

Additional officers are being deployed across the area on Saturday, 26 September, following concerns about potential anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving.

Police warned that unauthorised car meets can cause significant disruption to communities and put other road users at risk.

Police can order people to leave

Officers have powers to order people to leave designated areas, and anyone who refuses to comply could face arrest.

Sussex Police said the locations and timings of any orders may change throughout the evening as officers respond to developing activity.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is also currently in force covering Burgess Hill, the A2300 and the Birches Industrial Estate in East Grinstead.

The order prohibits anti-social behaviour as well as anti-social or dangerous driving, with breaches potentially resulting in criminal or civil enforcement action.

Vehicles could be stopped and registrations recorded

Police patrols will be operating across the affected areas during the evening.

Vehicles suspected of being involved in an unauthorised car meet may be stopped by officers.

Police have also warned that vehicle registration numbers could be recorded, allowing enforcement action to be considered at a later stage.

Anyone with concerns can report them to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.

Anyone witnessing an emergency or an immediate danger should call 999.