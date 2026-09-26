Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

Four children found dead alongside their mother and grandmother at a New York home were deliberately killed as part of a planned murder-suicide, police have said.

Harper Harmon, 13, Hudson Harmon, 11, and 10-year-olds Gavin Harmon and Gracelynn Harmon were found dead with their mother, Sarah Myers, 44, and grandmother Amy Steadman, 64, during a welfare check in Mechanicville on June 23.

Investigators believe the four children were killed on June 10 – almost two weeks before the six bodies were discovered.

Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbitt said evidence gathered during the investigation indicated Myers and Steadman had worked together to plan the children’s deaths before taking their own lives.

Messages allegedly revealed planning

Police said written material, electronic communications and internet searches recovered during the investigation provided evidence of preparations before the deaths.

According to investigators, communications between Myers and Steadman included discussions about obtaining medication, where events would take place, how medication would be administered and how the children would be brought together.

Police said one exchange allegedly discussed administering medication between approximately 10.30am and noon because the children were due to speak to their father by telephone at 6pm.

Later messages reportedly indicated that the initial method was “not working” and that another option would be required.

Investigators also examined Steadman’s internet search history, which police said included research relating to reactions to medication and potentially fatal injuries.

Three children poisoned, police say

Police said Harper, Hudson and Gracelynn died after being poisoned.

Investigators said Gavin died in different circumstances while apparently attempting to defend himself.

The children’s father, Brady Harmon, who lives in Utah, has spoken publicly about the devastating loss of all four of his children.

He had not seen them in person since November 2019 amid a difficult custody dispute with Myers, although the children had reportedly been expected to spend part of the summer with him in Utah.

Harmon said his final known communication with Myers took place on the day police believe the children were killed.

According to Harmon, Myers told him the children were ill and that he should call the following day again. He was reportedly told they would be able to speak with him on June 11, but the conversation never happened.

Note allegedly claimed children were being ‘protected’

Investigators said they recovered a note written by Steadman in which she accepted responsibility and expressed a belief that killing the children was the only way to protect them from alleged abuse in Utah.

Police also recovered letters they believe were written by Myers containing similar allegations.

Harmon has categorically denied the allegations.

Police said investigators had been unable to independently verify the claims contained in the writings.

Chief Rabbitt said that regardless of what the two women believed, investigators did not regard the deaths of the four children as an act of protection.

Six bodies discovered during welfare check

The six family members were not discovered until June 23, when officers entered the Mechanicville property during a welfare check.

Police said the length of time between the deaths and their discovery initially made identifying everyone inside the home more difficult.

Syringes were also recovered from Steadman’s residence during the investigation.

Investigators said the combination of messages, written material, internet activity and other evidence led them to conclude there had been planning and communication between Myers and Steadman before the four children died.

Harper was 13, Hudson was 11, while Gavin and Gracelynn were both 10.

Their father has said the findings have left him trying to process both the loss of all four of his children and the circumstances police believe surrounded their deaths.