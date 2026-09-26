Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

The family of an 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in struck a tree in High Wycombe have paid an emotional tribute to their “funny and caring” daughter.

Acacia Barnett was a passenger in a red Ford Fiesta which crashed near the junction of Horns Lane and Lane End Road on September 3.

Three other people travelling in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released on bail while police continue their investigation.

‘Our world will never be the same again’

Acacia’s family described her as a deeply loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin whose death has devastated those closest to her.

“Our world will never be the same again,” they said.

In another deeply personal tribute, she was described as: “My daughter, my best friend, my ‘Bubs’.”

“I will love you and miss you forever.”

Her relatives said Acacia had an “amazing sense of humour” and regularly made those around her laugh.

Passionate about animals and nature

Acacia had developed a fascination with animals from an early age, with reptiles holding a particular interest for her.

That passion led her to study Animal Management at BCA College.

Her family also spoke about how they had watched Acacia grow in confidence.

“I watched her flourish from a child who struggled socially to a young woman who would talk to anyone,” they said.

Away from her studies, Acacia enjoyed reading, building Lego and spending time surrounded by nature.

Her love of animals formed part of a wider connection with the natural world, and her family said she had only just begun building the adult life ahead of her.

Police investigation continues

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Acacia was travelling as a passenger when the Ford Fiesta struck a tree near Horns Lane and Lane End Road. The three other occupants sustained injuries described as minor.

The 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving remains on bail while enquiries continue.

No final determination has been announced over the circumstances of the crash, and the arrest does not establish criminal responsibility.

For Acacia’s family, their focus remains on remembering the young woman whose personality, humour and passion for animals made her such an important part of their lives.

She was just 18 when she died.