Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY MOURNS Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

The family of an 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in struck a tree in High Wycombe have paid an emotional tribute to their “funny and caring” daughter.

Acacia Barnett was a passenger in a red Ford Fiesta which crashed near the junction of Horns Lane and Lane End Road on September 3.

Three other people travelling in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released on bail while police continue their investigation.

‘Our world will never be the same again’

Acacia’s family described her as a deeply loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin whose death has devastated those closest to her.

“Our world will never be the same again,” they said.

In another deeply personal tribute, she was described as: “My daughter, my best friend, my ‘Bubs’.”

“I will love you and miss you forever.”

Her relatives said Acacia had an “amazing sense of humour” and regularly made those around her laugh.

Passionate about animals and nature

Acacia had developed a fascination with animals from an early age, with reptiles holding a particular interest for her.

That passion led her to study Animal Management at BCA College.

Her family also spoke about how they had watched Acacia grow in confidence.

“I watched her flourish from a child who struggled socially to a young woman who would talk to anyone,” they said.

Away from her studies, Acacia enjoyed reading, building Lego and spending time surrounded by nature.

Her love of animals formed part of a wider connection with the natural world, and her family said she had only just begun building the adult life ahead of her.

Police investigation continues

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Acacia was travelling as a passenger when the Ford Fiesta struck a tree near Horns Lane and Lane End Road. The three other occupants sustained injuries described as minor.

The 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving remains on bail while enquiries continue.

No final determination has been announced over the circumstances of the crash, and the arrest does not establish criminal responsibility.

For Acacia’s family, their focus remains on remembering the young woman whose personality, humour and passion for animals made her such an important part of their lives.

She was just 18 when she died.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

CHEEKY CHAP Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

UK News
Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

SKY GAZING Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

UK News
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

UK News
Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

SERIOUS COLLISION Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

UK News
Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

CCTV BREAKTHROUGH Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

UK News
Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

REVENGE KILLING Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

BACK ON THE ROAD World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

National News
Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

CHILD KILLER PLOT Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

UK News
Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

TRAGIC END Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

National News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

UK News
Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

SHORTCUT KILLING Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

UK News
Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

MONSTER RAPIST Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

UK News
Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

ENCROCHAT Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

UK News
British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

SHAMIMA BEGUM British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

UK News
Watch Live