Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

A Minster-on-Sea man who raped two children and was later caught with indecent images of children on his phone has been jailed for more than 15 years.

Martyn Hall, 48, was arrested in May 2021 on the same day offences against one of his victims were reported to police.

As officers investigated, a second victim was identified and Hall was subsequently charged with a number of offences, including rape and sexual assault of a child.

Indecent images discovered while awaiting trial

While awaiting trial, Hall was made subject to an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police regularly checked whether he was complying with the conditions of the order and, during one of those checks in August 2025, officers discovered indecent images of children on his mobile phone.

Hall was subsequently charged with a further offence relating to the images.

He pleaded not guilty to all the indictments at Maidstone Crown Court but was convicted following a trial.

Jailed for 15 years and six months

Hall was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, September 25, 2026, to 15 years and six months in prison.

When he becomes eligible for release, he will serve a further year on licence.

Hall was also handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Jessica Grigson said: “Hall put two young victims through an appalling ordeal and at no time has shown any signs of remorse.

“I would like to commend his victims who bravely supported us throughout our investigation and the court proceedings. The strength of the evidence they provided allowed our officers to build a case that led jurors to rightly convict him.

“I hope his victims can now find some closure now this criminal is behind bars for some time.”