Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a BMW on the A2 near Teynham, with an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Kent Police was called at around 8.35pm on Friday, 26 September, following reports of a collision on the A2 London Road.

The collision, which happened on the coastbound carriageway near the junction with Lewson Street, involved a black BMW 420D and a black Yamaha MT-09 motorcycle.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the rider.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Kent Police said he remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit launches appeal

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Investigators are particularly keen to obtain CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured either vehicle or the collision.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police should call 01795 419119 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/JM/076/26.

Relevant CCTV and dashcam footage can also be submitted to Kent Police through its online evidence portal.