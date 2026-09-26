Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

A murder investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old e-bike rider died following a collision with a moped in North Kensington.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to North Pole Road at around 1.20am on Friday, September 25, following reports that a man had been found seriously injured.

The London Ambulance Service attended, but despite the efforts of emergency crews, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Moped believed to have been pursuing e-bike

Detectives said CCTV enquiries indicate that at around 1am, the victim had been travelling on an e-bike when he was involved in a collision with a moped.

Police believe the moped had been pursuing the e-bike before the collision.

A murder investigation has now been launched as detectives work to establish exactly what happened and identify the person riding the moped.

No arrests have been announced at this stage.

Detectives appeal for witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what is a very difficult time.

“We have launched a full investigation and are working hard to get answers and establish exactly what happened. Our team are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including efforts to identify and trace the rider of the moped.

“As part of this, we’re urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the e-bike or the moped to get in touch with us as soon as possible. If you have any information that could help, please come forward.”

Detectives particularly want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the e-bike and moped during the reported pursuit immediately beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 414/25SEP26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.