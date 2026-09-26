Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GANG FEUD Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

A man who deliberately rammed a stolen tractor and hay baler into a Middlesbrough house during a long-running feud has been jailed for more than seven years.

Nathan Blagg, 28, drove the Massey Ferguson tractor around nine miles before crashing it into the terraced property in Priory Road in May, causing damage so extensive the house “essentially had to be rebuilt”.

Blagg admitted aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage while reckless as to whether life was endangered.

At Teesside Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, with a further two years on extended licence.

Feud linked to alleged desecration of family graves

The court heard the property was linked to Blagg’s rival, Luke Lancaster, and was targeted amid an ongoing dispute between the pair.

Defending barrister Rod Hunt said Blagg had been deeply affected after seeing social media footage allegedly showing Lancaster urinating on the graves of Blagg’s father and brother and knocking over a gravestone.

Recorder Paul Reid accepted there had been significant provocation but described the tractor attack as “about as serious as it gets”.

Blagg had stolen the tractor from farmer Ian Tate near Kirklevington, North Yorkshire, before driving it approximately nine miles to Middlesbrough.

The house ‘essentially had to be rebuilt’

The tractor was deliberately driven into the three-bedroom house, causing extensive structural damage.

Recorder Reid said the vehicle narrowly missed the party wall separating the house from a neighbouring property, creating a serious risk to life.

The family connected to the targeted house had already moved out following previous attacks.

One woman who had lived at the address said in a victim impact statement that she no longer tells people where she lives because she fears further violence.

She also expressed concerns that what had happened could affect her ability to obtain a mortgage or home insurance.

Another family member told the court they were a hard-working family who did not deserve to be subjected to the ordeal.

Tractor repairs cost around £56,000

The damage extended beyond the house.

Repairs to the stolen Massey Ferguson tractor cost approximately £56,000, while the attached hay baler, valued at £30,000, was destroyed.

Farmer Ian Tate told the court the theft had cost him thousands of pounds and said farming was already difficult enough without the additional financial hardship caused by Blagg’s actions.

Earlier confrontation with rival

The court also dealt with an affray admitted by Blagg following an earlier confrontation involving Lancaster in Middlesbrough town centre.

Prosecutor Jamie Wilson said Lancaster drove a car into Blagg outside probation offices, throwing him over the bonnet.

Lancaster has previously been jailed over that incident.

Blagg told police that any violence he used during the confrontation had been in self-defence.

Jaguar stolen five days after tractor attack

Five days after the attack on the house, Blagg was involved in another serious incident.

He admitted aggravated vehicle taking after stealing a Jaguar and crashing it into a lamppost.

The collision caused the car to spin around and sent the streetlight approximately 20 metres down the road.

Both occupants of the Jaguar suffered serious injuries.

Despite the damage, the court heard Blagg attempted to drive the wrecked vehicle away while paramedics were at the scene.

He was already disqualified from driving at the time of both vehicle offences.

In sentencing, Recorder Reid said the tractor attack was aggravated by the planning involved, the type of vehicle used and the enormous amount of damage caused.

Blagg was sentenced to seven years and two months’ imprisonment, with an additional two years on extended licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged with two robberies in Acton

Man charged with two robberies in Acton

UK News
Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

UK News
Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

CHEEKY CHAP Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

UK News
Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

SKY GAZING Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

UK News
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

UK News
IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

IOPC PROBE IOPC orders investigation into Met Police contact with Putney Bridge suspect before his death

UK News
Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

SERIOUS COLLISION Canal Road closed after serious crash in Bradford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

NO FATHER Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

"FAKE COP" Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

US News
World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

BACK ON THE ROAD World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

National News
MORE FOR YOU
Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

UK News
County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

DRUGS LINE County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

UK News
Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

UK News
Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

DIED INSTANTLY Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

UK News
Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

UK News
Watch Live