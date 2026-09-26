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REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after being stabbed on a residential street in central London have paid tribute to a much-loved partner, son and friend as detectives continue a murder investigation.

Reece Salmon was found seriously injured on Lloyd Baker Street in Clerkenwell shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday after suffering stab wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where medical teams continued efforts to save him, but he died the following day.

Family devastated by Reece’s death

Following confirmation of his death, Reece’s relatives paid tribute to the 28-year-old and spoke of the devastating impact his killing has had on those closest to him.

His family remembered him as a loving partner and son who leaves behind a large circle of friends and loved ones.

Flowers and balloons have since been placed on Lloyd Baker Street close to where Reece was attacked, creating an informal memorial to him.

Murder investigation launched

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following Reece’s death and detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and identify those responsible.

No arrests had been announced at the time of the latest update.

Police have not publicly confirmed a motive for the attack or identified any suspect.

Investigators believe people living nearby or passing through the residential area may have seen or heard something which could prove important to the inquiry.

Extra police deployed to area

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said officers remained focused on supporting Reece’s family while detectives progressed the murder investigation.

Additional officers were deployed in the area to provide reassurance to residents and work alongside local partners.

Police also introduced a temporary Section 60 order following the fatal incident, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles.

The order remained in place until 6am on Saturday.

Detectives appeal for information

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed suspicious or unusual activity around Lloyd Baker Street on Wednesday night to come forward.

Police stressed that information which may appear insignificant to a witness could become important when combined with other evidence gathered during the investigation.

The murder investigation remains active and officers are continuing to establish Reece’s movements and the events which led to the fatal attack.

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