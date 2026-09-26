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SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

Ten men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 130 years after a revenge attack in Stoke-on-Trent in which a house was petrol-bombed while a mother and her teenage daughter were inside.

The 31-year-old woman suffered catastrophic injuries after attackers smashed windows at the property, poured petrol inside and set the house alight.

Her 13-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in the blaze.

Both were forced to escape from the burning property by smashing an upstairs window and jumping to safety.

Mother suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body

The mother suffered burns covering around 65 per cent of her body as well as a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a liver injury.

Her injuries were so severe that she spent two months in a coma and is expected to require medical treatment for the rest of her life.

Her daughter suffered burns covering around 15 per cent of her arm.

The pair had been inside the property when the attackers targeted the house.

Petrol-bombing followed street fight

The court heard that the incident was a revenge attack following a street fight earlier that day.

The group subsequently targeted the house, smashing its windows before petrol was poured into the property and ignited.

The mother and daughter became trapped upstairs as the fire took hold and were forced to escape through a window.

Ten men receive lengthy prison sentences

Ten men have now received prison sentences totalling more than 130 years for their involvement in the attack.

Three were either convicted of or pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Other members of the group received lengthy sentences for offences including grievous bodily harm and arson.

The sentences bring the criminal proceedings over the petrol-bomb attack to a conclusion, while the mother continues to live with life-changing injuries requiring ongoing treatment.

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