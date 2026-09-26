Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

REDEVOLPMENT Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

Thousands of pounds of public money were spent developing plans to rebuild Droxford Fire Station before Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was not currently in a position to fund the project.

Published spending records show a £3,000 payment for architectural services connected with Droxford in May 2026, while detailed proposals had envisaged a replacement station being operational by summer 2027.

The plans included temporarily relocating the Droxford crew to Bishop’s Waltham while the existing station was demolished and replaced.

However, the fire service is now proposing to pause the rebuild until funding can be identified.

£3,000 architectural services payment identified

The expenditure record, dated May 6, names PWP Architects Limited and describes the payment as “Droxford Architectural Services”, charged to the Station Investment Programme.

The £3,000 payment is one identified cost associated with the proposed redevelopment. The overall amount spent on feasibility, design and other preparatory work has not been established.

Plans developed by the service envisaged creating what was described as the first modular fire station in the UK and its first net-zero fire station.

The modular approach would involve sections of the building being manufactured off-site before being installed at Droxford.

According to the proposals, the approach offered a “more financially viable solution than traditional brick-built buildings”.

A new station was planned for summer 2027

The project timetable set out a series of stages stretching from summer 2026 into 2027.

Preliminary planning, highways and environmental consultations and mechanical and electrical design work were listed for summer 2026.

A full planning application, discussions with the parish council, detailed design work and tendering for a principal contractor were then scheduled for autumn.

Manufacturing of the modular building, relocation of the crew to Bishop’s Waltham, demolition and installation were expected to take place between winter 2026 and spring 2027.

The new station was intended to become operational during summer 2027.

The timetable represented proposed stages of the project and does not establish that each stage was subsequently completed.

Plans highlighted the importance of keeping the Droxford crew

The fire service’s own proposals identified maintaining Droxford’s established crew and emergency response capability as benefits of proceeding with the rebuild.

The document stated that the project: “Maintains the established crew at Droxford, providing operational response to the local area and wider resilience”.

Other anticipated benefits included reducing construction time at the site, limiting disruption to firefighters and neighbouring properties and improving quality control through off-site manufacturing.

The proposals also highlighted reduced material waste, improved energy efficiency, environmental benefits and greater flexibility to accommodate future operational requirements.

The intention was to provide a modern and durable station capable of meeting the service’s longer-term needs.

Fire service says it cannot currently fund rebuild

Despite the work already undertaken, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has said wider financial pressures mean it is not currently able to fund the rebuild.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ben Allen previously said the Fire Authority had agreed in principle that Droxford should be rebuilt if the existing station became unsafe.

He said: “Unfortunately, due to wider financial considerations, the Service is not yet in a position to fund the rebuild.”

The Fire Authority is due to consider the proposed pause on October 8.

The service maintains that Droxford Fire Station remains safe to use and that firefighters continue to respond to incidents as normal.

Structural issues, including problems involving the roof, are being monitored.

If the building were to become unsafe, the service has said temporary arrangements would be introduced rather than the proposed pause automatically resulting in the loss of emergency cover.

Preparatory work could still be used

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said spending money during the early stages of a capital project was normal and that the work already completed would remain useful if the rebuild eventually proceeds.

A spokesperson said: “As with any capital project, work to explore the redevelopment of Droxford Fire Station has involved a number of preparatory stages. During the early stages of a project, it is normal to incur costs associated with feasibility work, surveys, architectural advice, design development and other professional services.

“This work helps establish the condition of the existing site, understand the options available, develop indicative costs and timescales, and determine whether a proposed scheme is viable.”

The spokesperson added: “As rebuilding Droxford remains our intention, the work and expenditure undertaken to date will continue to inform the project when we are able to progress it.

“In the meantime, the proposal to delay would help us maximise the building’s usable life while we carefully consider when the rebuild could take place.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

CCTV BREAKTHROUGH Fresh Jill Dando murder probe examines CCTV footage 27 years after presenter was shot dead

UK News
Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

REVENGE KILLING Gang boss jailed for life after ordering revenge shooting outside east London restaurant

UK News
Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

LIFE IN JAIL Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

UK News
Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Three charged with emergency worker assaults following Gosport migrant boat protest

UK News
‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

NO SHAME ‘The shame is not mine’: Survivor speaks out after rapist jailed for campaign of abuse and control

UK News
British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

CATWALK TROUBLE British actress Jodie Turner-Smith named in civil lawsuit over alleged support provided to brother

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

DEVASTING IMPACT Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife yards from her Norwich home

UK News
Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

SERVICE THANK YOU Northamptonshire police dogs Bryn and Ebby retire after almost seven years of service

UK News
Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

MOTORWAY DRUGS STOP Liverpool man jailed after police find two kilos of cocaine hidden in secret van compartment

UK News
Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

BACK TO JAIL Huddersfield family members set to return to prison after Supreme Court reinstates convictions

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

SKY GAZING Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

UK News
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

CHILD KILLER PLOT Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

UK News
Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

TRAGIC END Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

National News
Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

BURGLARY CHARGE Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

Court News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

MONSTER RAPIST Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

UK News
Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

UK News
Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

BOB ARREST Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

UK News
Watch Live