Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROAD CLOSED A27 closed eastbound after multi-vehicle collision between Farlington and Havant

A27 closed eastbound after multi-vehicle collision between Farlington and Havant

The A27 in Hampshire has been closed eastbound following a multi-vehicle collision, with emergency services currently at the scene.

The carriageway is shut between the A2030 at Farlington and junction 5 of the A3(M) at Havant.

National Highways has warned motorists to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and South East Coast Ambulance Service are attending the incident.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also at the scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversion in place

Drivers travelling eastbound are being advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol displayed on road signs.

Traffic should leave the A27 at the Eastern Road Interchange and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A2030.

Drivers should continue for approximately one mile to the A2030 Havant Road T-junction before turning right onto Havant Road.

Continue for around one mile towards the A3(M) junction 5 interchange and take the third exit at the roundabout to join the A27.

Traffic should then continue to the Harts Farm Interchange before taking the first exit at the roundabout to rejoin the A27 eastbound.

Motorists warned to expect delays

National Highways is advising people whose journeys are affected to allow extra travelling time, consider alternative routes or delay their journey where possible.

The duration of the closure has not yet been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected stretch of the A27 while emergency services deal with the collision

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

CHILD KILLER PLOT Mother and children’s secret father jailed for murdering two boys and plotting to kill all six siblings

UK News
Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

TRAGIC END Missing Hampshire woman Eloise found dead as police confirm death not suspicious

National News
Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

BURGLARY CHARGE Man charged with aggravated burglary at Ealing home

Court News
Man charged with two robberies in Acton

Man charged with two robberies in Acton

UK News
Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

IN COURT Acton man before court over threats to kill, assault and alleged bail breach

UK News
Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

Motorcyclist dies in A2 collision near Teynham as 18-year-old arrested

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

CHEEKY CHAP Family pay tribute to ‘cheeky’ big brother killed in Defford crash

UK News
Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

SKY GAZING Harvest Moon to light up UK skies tonight

UK News
Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

PROLONGED ABUSE Couple jailed for life for murder of vulnerable man subjected to prolonged abuse

UK News
Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

TRIBUTES PAID Jailed lorry driver caused fatal M11 crash after failing to notice slowing traffic

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

MONSTER RAPIST Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

UK News
Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

UK News
Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

BOB ARREST Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

ENCROCHAT Drug gang jailed for 71 years over plot to smuggle £20m cocaine into UK hidden in frozen fish

UK News
British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

SHAMIMA BEGUM British woman linked to Shamima Begum reportedly found alive and detained in Syria

UK News
Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

REDEVOLPMENT Fire service spent thousands planning Droxford station rebuild before saying funding unavailable

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

FAMILY MOURNS Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

UK News
Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

FOUND DEAD Missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland as eight-year-old daughter is found safe

US News
Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

WOODEN BRANCH Girl, 11, died after hidden branch pierced her chest while playing in mud, inquest hears

UK News
Watch Live