A27 closed eastbound after multi-vehicle collision between Farlington and Havant

The A27 in Hampshire has been closed eastbound following a multi-vehicle collision, with emergency services currently at the scene.

The carriageway is shut between the A2030 at Farlington and junction 5 of the A3(M) at Havant.

National Highways has warned motorists to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and South East Coast Ambulance Service are attending the incident.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also at the scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversion in place

Drivers travelling eastbound are being advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol displayed on road signs.

Traffic should leave the A27 at the Eastern Road Interchange and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A2030.

Drivers should continue for approximately one mile to the A2030 Havant Road T-junction before turning right onto Havant Road.

Continue for around one mile towards the A3(M) junction 5 interchange and take the third exit at the roundabout to join the A27.

Traffic should then continue to the Harts Farm Interchange before taking the first exit at the roundabout to rejoin the A27 eastbound.

Motorists warned to expect delays

National Highways is advising people whose journeys are affected to allow extra travelling time, consider alternative routes or delay their journey where possible.

The duration of the closure has not yet been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected stretch of the A27 while emergency services deal with the collision