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LIVESTREAM Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

Man Arrested After Influencer Accuses Him Of Touching Her Backside At Disneyland

A man has been arrested at Disneyland after Mexican social media influencer Yoatzi Castro alleged that he touched her backside as he walked past her during a livestream.

The encounter was captured on video while Castro was broadcasting from the California theme park on Saturday, 26 September.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man walking closely past Castro before she reacts and accuses him of deliberately touching her.

The video does not clearly establish from the footage alone whether the contact was intentional.

Disneyland security alerted

Following the alleged incident, Disneyland security was alerted, and the man was located.

Police were subsequently called, and the man was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanour sexual battery.

He was reportedly released later the same evening while the investigation remained ongoing.

No conviction has been secured, and the allegation against him has not been tested in court.

Incident captured during livestream

The encounter attracted attention online because it happened while Castro was livestreaming, meaning her immediate reaction and the moments surrounding the alleged contact were recorded.

Castro accused the man of deliberately grabbing her backside.

The footage shows her confronting him immediately afterwards, although the video itself does not provide a sufficiently clear view to independently determine the precise nature or intention of the alleged contact.

Influencer says she wants to pursue case

Castro subsequently addressed the incident on Instagram and said she intended to pursue the matter.

Police are understood to be continuing their investigation following the man’s release.

The identity of the man has not been provided in the information available, and his arrest on suspicion of an offence does not establish guilt.

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