Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Orpington

A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in Orpington prompted a major emergency services response.

Police and paramedics were called to the Waldens Road area, where a significant number of emergency vehicles were seen as officers responded to the incident.

A person was found with stab injuries and, despite the efforts of emergency services, was pronounced dead.

Murder investigation launched

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death, with officers remaining in the area as enquiries continue.

Residents reported seeing a large police and ambulance presence along Waldens Road, while witnesses later said officers were concentrating their activity around a nearby field.

A white forensic tent was subsequently seen near the edge of a tree line.

The area remains the focus of a police investigation as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Details of the victim have not yet been released.

There is currently no confirmed information about arrests or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Anyone with information or footage from the Waldens Road area which could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.

UKNIP will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.