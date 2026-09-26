Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

Police have launched an investigation after two 10-year-old children were reportedly approached by two men in a car in Salisbury.

The incident happened in the St Peter’s Place area at around 7.30pm on Friday, September 25.

Wiltshire Police said the children were walking along Wyvern Row when a dark-coloured car containing two men reportedly approached them.

No injuries were reported.

Increased police presence in area

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin, of South CID, said: “We understand that this is a concerning incident for the local community; please be assured that officers are conducting multiple lines of enquiry.

“We will continue to maintain a high visibility policing presence in the local area.”

Police have also asked people to report any similar incidents which may have occurred in Salisbury or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 999, quoting log 343 of September 25.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident, or is aware of one, can also report it to Wiltshire Police online or by calling 101.

Police stressed that anyone witnessing a crime in progress should always call 999.