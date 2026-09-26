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BRING HER HOME Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

Urgent search launched for missing 16-year-old Mia from Hove

Police have launched an urgent search for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Hove.

Mia was last seen at around 3.15pm today, Saturday, September 26, and officers are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

She is described as around 5ft 10in tall with long blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Mia was wearing a reddish-coloured top, blue squared pyjama trousers and white trainers.

She was also carrying a white fluffy teddy bear.

Anyone who sees Mia is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 912 of 26/09.

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