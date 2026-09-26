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TEEN ATTACK 16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in a cemetery in Royal Wootton Bassett.

The teenager was attacked in Royal Wootton Bassett Cemetery at around 9pm on Friday, September 25.

Wiltshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital following the incident.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Increased police presence as investigation continues

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the assault and have warned residents to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Police are now seeking witnesses who may have seen what happened or anyone with information which could assist the investigation.

No details of any arrests have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260116547.

In an emergency, always call 999.

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