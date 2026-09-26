Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

A driver who was travelling at around 69mph in a 30mph zone when he caused a devastating head-on collision that killed a 75-year-old woman has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Scott Bradley was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra when it collided head-on with a Honda Jazz being driven by Kathleen O’Neill on Nottingham Road in Borrowash on April 10, 2024.

Mrs O’Neill suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died almost two weeks later on April 23.

Bradley, 45, of Fowler Street, Draycott, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and has now been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

CCTV captured car mounting pavement

CCTV showed Bradley driving at speed shortly before the fatal collision.

His Astra mounted the pavement as he attempted to avoid street furniture and concrete bollards, striking several objects before returning to the road.

Bradley then drove on the wrong side of the carriageway before crashing head-on into Mrs O’Neill’s Honda, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact was so violent that the rear of the Honda was lifted off the ground and the vehicle was pushed around 23 metres backwards from the point of collision.

Both vehicles subsequently collided with another car.

Investigators calculated Bradley’s Astra was travelling at approximately 69mph at the point of impact – more than twice the 30mph speed limit.

An examination of the Astra following the crash found its speedometer had stopped at 73mph.

A passenger screamed at Bradley to slow down

Two people who had been with Bradley during the night before the collision told police he had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine during the evening and into the following morning.

A woman travelling as a passenger in Bradley’s car when the crash happened told officers she had been screaming at him and asking him to slow down because of the speed at which he was driving.

She said her pleas instead caused Bradley to drive even faster.

Another friend had previously taken Bradley’s keys and driven his car because he did not believe Bradley was fit to drive.

Bradley later regained possession of the keys and began driving again.

Jailed for more than 10 years

Bradley was arrested following the collision and answered “no comment” to questions during his police interview.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and later admitted the offence.

Bradley was sentenced on September 21 to 10 years and six months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years and three months and will have to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.