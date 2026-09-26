Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PASSENGERS SCREAMED Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

Speeding driver jailed after killing 75-year-old woman in 69mph head-on crash

A driver who was travelling at around 69mph in a 30mph zone when he caused a devastating head-on collision that killed a 75-year-old woman has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Scott Bradley was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra when it collided head-on with a Honda Jazz being driven by Kathleen O’Neill on Nottingham Road in Borrowash on April 10, 2024.

Mrs O’Neill suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died almost two weeks later on April 23.

Bradley, 45, of Fowler Street, Draycott, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and has now been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

CCTV captured car mounting pavement

CCTV showed Bradley driving at speed shortly before the fatal collision.

His Astra mounted the pavement as he attempted to avoid street furniture and concrete bollards, striking several objects before returning to the road.

Bradley then drove on the wrong side of the carriageway before crashing head-on into Mrs O’Neill’s Honda, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact was so violent that the rear of the Honda was lifted off the ground and the vehicle was pushed around 23 metres backwards from the point of collision.

Both vehicles subsequently collided with another car.

Investigators calculated Bradley’s Astra was travelling at approximately 69mph at the point of impact – more than twice the 30mph speed limit.

An examination of the Astra following the crash found its speedometer had stopped at 73mph.

A passenger screamed at Bradley to slow down

Two people who had been with Bradley during the night before the collision told police he had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine during the evening and into the following morning.

A woman travelling as a passenger in Bradley’s car when the crash happened told officers she had been screaming at him and asking him to slow down because of the speed at which he was driving.

She said her pleas instead caused Bradley to drive even faster.

Another friend had previously taken Bradley’s keys and driven his car because he did not believe Bradley was fit to drive.

Bradley later regained possession of the keys and began driving again.

Jailed for more than 10 years

Bradley was arrested following the collision and answered “no comment” to questions during his police interview.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and later admitted the offence.

Bradley was sentenced on September 21 to 10 years and six months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years and three months and will have to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Crew member airlifted from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during medical emergency near Puerto Rico

UK News
County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

DRUGS LINE County lines dealer jailed after controlling crack cocaine and heroin drugs line in Merseyside

UK News
Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following North Kensington pursuit

UK News
Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

SHORTCUT KILLING Delivery driver jailed after killing five-year-old boy while taking shortcut down one-way street

UK News
Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

MONSTER RAPIST Minster-on-Sea child rapist jailed for more than 15 years

UK News
Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten men jailed for more than 130 years after mother and daughter petrol-bombed in Stoke-on-Trent revenge attack

UK News
Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

BOB ARREST Young Bob arrested after alleged assaults on anti-racism activists in Camden

UK News
Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

NO FATHER Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

UK News
Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

"FAKE COP" Fake police officer jailed after sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls during bogus drug search

US News
World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

BACK ON THE ROAD World’s oldest surviving Rolls-Royce to return to British roads after 120 years

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

REECE SALMON Family pay tribute to Reece Salmon as murder investigation continues after Clerkenwell stabbing

UK News
Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

DIED INSTANTLY Jay Slater likely died instantly after Tenerife fall, mother told

UK News
Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

STREET KNIFE ATTACK Two men taken to hospital after stabbing on Bradford estate

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

GANG FEUD Man jailed after ramming stolen tractor into Middlesbrough house during feud

UK News
Firefighter jailed for sharing photographs of dead crash victim on WhatsApp

GHOUL JAILED Firefighter jailed for sharing photographs of dead crash victim on WhatsApp

UK News
Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

FAMILY MOURNS Family pay tribute to 18-year-old Acacia Barnett killed in High Wycombe crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

TEEN ATTACK 16-year-old boy taken to hospital after serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett cemetery

UK News
Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

ATTEMPT KIDNAP Police appeal after car approaches two 10-year-old children in Salisbury

Breaking News
Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

FOUR DEAD Four children killed in alleged murder-suicide plot by mother and grandmother, police say

UK News
Watch Live