Man jailed after dumping knife at Nottingham bus stop before boarding bus

A man who was spotted dumping a kitchen knife at a Nottingham bus stop before boarding a bus has been jailed.

Wayne Daley was seen dropping the knife at a bus stop in Bracebridge Drive, Bilborough, at around 7.25am on Tuesday, September 22.

The bus driver reported what they had witnessed after the man boarded the vehicle, which then continued towards Nottingham city centre.

Knife recovered before arrest in city centre

Police attended Bracebridge Drive and recovered the kitchen knife.

Officers then travelled into Nottingham city centre, where they located and arrested Daley in Shakespeare Street.

The 48-year-old, of Staverton Road, Nottingham, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Daley appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 23, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced to four months in prison.